We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook
2020-04-05 00:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Extreme Volatility Ahead of Virtual OPEC Meeting
2020-04-05 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
2020-04-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-04-04 15:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @business: LATEST from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: - 594 new coronavirus deaths in the state, down from the previous day - New hosp…
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/f4y1FOOZnM #tradingstyle https://t.co/xsGW1JCpdu
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader’s technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/ZNRBvNELeJ https://t.co/1XsNGw9voB
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/TOt1ORbqFW
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/SDFhhR5wUY https://t.co/Au0oR1dwOT
  • Why are Doji's so important? A Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. Their wicks provide excellent guidelines regarding where a trader can place their stop. Learn about the different types here: https://t.co/2j3NgsL9cy https://t.co/mIhNe7VYOh
  • How can you trade #forex after a major release? Find out: https://t.co/sdxcXb8q60 #tradingstyle https://t.co/uSDOqqIcuH
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/9PYqo6tYdK
  • What are the truths and lies of #forex trading regardless of your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/cuH9YESlr2
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/HdiCLtSFre
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead

US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead

2020-04-05 16:00:00
David Song, David Cottle, Mahmoud Alkudsi, Paul Robinson, Justin McQueen, Daniel Dubrovsky, Dimitri Zabelin, Martin Essex, MSTA, Nick Cawley, James Stanley, Peter Hanks, Michael Boutros,
Share:

Market euphoria cooled last week as global indexes marched cautiously lower after appearing to find a bottom. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 wrapped up the past 5 trading days -2.70% and -2.08% respectively. The VIX “fear gauge” fell 28.59% last week, the most since February 2018. Yet sentiment-linked crude oil prices surged over 31% in the best 5 days since at least 1983.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by David Song
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Oil’s aggressive surge, alongside the Canadian Dollar, occurred amid expectations that the Saudi-Russia price war could come to an end as output might be reduced. Next week there will be an OPEC+ meeting with the goal to help stabilize energy prices. Though initially there appeared to be some confusion over the size of cuts as Saudi Arabia hoped developed countries could join in.

The US Dollar outperformed its G10 counterparts as aggressive US fiscal stimulus was priced in. The markets will continue assessing data from the world’s largest economy as it holds the most confirmed coronavirus cases at the time of writing. About 10 million citizens applied for jobless claims over the past 2 weeks as the country lost 701k jobs in March. That was the most since 2009.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, IHS data showed that the Euro-Area economy is at risk to contracting about 10% annually. Unsurprisingly the Euro treaded lower. Meanwhile gauges of business activity showed the Chinese economy recovering from dismal drops in February. The onslaught of data continues with a recovery in excess market volatility playing out. Can this hold?

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Are retail traders leaning into momentum or fighting it?
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook

The coming week could see a decision by the Eurozone nations on whether to issue bonds guaranteed by all of them jointly and severally – a ruling likely to have a major impact on the Euro’s next big move.

Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks

Gold prices may surrender if the FOMC meeting minutes further reinforce fears about the prospect of a deep, virus-driven recession amid thin liquidity conditions.

Australian Dollar at Risk as Markets Eye Third Coronavirus Rate Cut

The Australian Dollar has already seen two RBA interest rate cuts in a month but now markets are looking for a third. If they get it, Aussie rates will be at zero for the first time.

S&P 500, FTSE 100, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Stock volatility has calmed somewhat despite continued economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus and containment guidelines as major central banks vow to prop up their economies at any cost.

Technical Forecasts:

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar

Gold may continue to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($1704) as the price for bullion initiates a fresh series of higher highs and lows.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD in Limbo, Clarity to Come

USD/CAD is caught at a bit of a cross-road, should start to iron itself out in the coming week; a low created late-March is an important spot to watch on the chart.

DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts

Upside momentum stalls with the DAX and FTSE 100 vulnerable to testing lower levels as the economic backdrop deteriorates further.

Sterling (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Prices and Charts

GBP/USD has faded over the week and is now eyeing further downside, while EUR/GBP has bounced of an important technical indicator.

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY

The Japanese Yen faced a mixed week against currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound and Canadian Dollar. What is ahead for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and CAD/JPY?

Oil Price Forecast: Extreme Volatility Ahead of Virtual OPEC Meeting

Oil prices have been on a rollercoaster ride through the first three months of 2020, dropping by as much as 71% and, then this week rallying by as much as 50%.

EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast

In late March, EUR/USD reversed lower signaling a possible start of bearish move. Will bears continue pressing the price next week?

US Dollar Weekly Performance Against Currencies and Gold

US Dollar Weekly Performance Against Currencies and Gold

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, FTSE 100, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, FTSE 100, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-04-05 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook
Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook
2020-04-05 00:00:00
USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Eyes Fresh Highs
USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Eyes Fresh Highs
2020-04-04 22:34:00
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
2020-04-04 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Wall Street
Bearish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.