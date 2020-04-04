Australian Dollar at Risk as Markets Eye Third Coronavirus Rate Cut

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-04-03 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-03 18:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar
2020-04-03 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD could be on the verge of regaining upside momentum against ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit. Will the Philippine Peso follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/cBzPejcNHu https://t.co/4fcImOiSzD
  • $NZD chart positioning suggests the downtrend against its US namesake may be resuming but trader sentiment studies flash warning sign for sellers.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/NUHD43A8C9 https://t.co/K7l3Ju0GP0
  • The Federal Reserve has made a powerful statement about its commitment to shoring up offshore $USD funding markets through the #coronavirus spread. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/fLZjxjr4L9 https://t.co/UdRor0d92U
  • The #Euro has dropped through support guiding it higher from late-March lows, suggesting that the end of a corrective rebound has given way to downtrend resumption. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/gpKowYNmGi https://t.co/CY7RuZf91s
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/ayjehPGEeT
  • $USDCAD came close to taking out the 17-year-high just a few weeks ago, but this was followed by an aggressive pullback down below the 1.4000 handle.Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/aWmL2rlWzG https://t.co/cauVFdBxsd
  • Follow up: S&P affirms 🇩🇪Germany's AAA/A-1+ rating, outlook stable (BBG). As for PMI data, it painted a darker picture⬇️ Final print for services: 31.7, preliminary: 34.5 Final print for composite: 35.0, preliminary: 37.2 https://t.co/x2SESwo0zr
  • RT @NorthmanTrader: You need to click to expand to see this chart via @byHeatherLong https://t.co/tXd4T45FqS
  • #Dow Jones: The blue-chip index lags the S&P 500 and #Nasdaq 100 as Boeing continues to weigh on the Industrial Average. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/Z495djPG07 https://t.co/3rTF8I3KBg
  • $USDMXN: A breakout above 25.44 will get it to a new highs. Get your USD/MXN market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/KFRLmtBZsv https://t.co/Lo3bvThH0w
Australian Dollar at Risk as Markets Eye Third Coronavirus Rate Cut

Australian Dollar at Risk as Markets Eye Third Coronavirus Rate Cut

2020-04-04 01:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:
Australian Dollar Price Chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • Markets have moved in the past week to price in a rate cut on Tuesday
  • That would take the Official Cash Rate to zero
  • It’s hard to see the Aussie gaining if that happens

The Australian Dollar’s trading week will of course be dominated like that of all other assets by the coronavirus’ spread, but its domestic monetary response will once again be in focus too with an interest rate decision that could be historic due from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

According to index provider ASX futures markets now expect that the RBA will cut the Official Cash Rate to zero for the first time ever, from its current record low of 0.25%. The central bank has already made two quarter-percentage-point reductions in March, with an emergency cut added in response to the contagion.

With market still reeling from the news that new US unemployment benefit claimant numbers have surged by three million in each of the last two weeks, it’s certainly easy to believe that there’s probably more monetary work to do, not least in Australia.

Tuesday’s interest rate decision might be a little more finely balanced than the market thinks. The RBA has long wanted the government to take a much greater share of the stimulus burden on the fiscal side, keenly aware that still-looser monetary policy will have side effects in a country where consumers are already used to historically low interest rates and have borrowed accordingly.

However the coronavirus has probably put such relatively nuanced arguments on hold and, on balance it is probably more likely than not that rates in Australia will fall again this week.

It’s hard to see the Australian Dollar recovering should this be the case, especially if the market becomes convinced as it surely will that matters need not necessarily rest with zero interest rates and that some Quantitative Easing could follow.

There remains some hope that the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia might end, perhaps quite soon. That might well give the entire commodity complex a boost, well beyond the energy market, maybe lifting the commodity-linked Australian Dollar too. But that’s a left-field possibility. On the basis of what we can know, it has to be another bearish call this week.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 AUDUSD Chart Daily

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-30 13:30:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
USD/MXN Outlook: Debt Rating Downgrade May Bring Further Weakness for the Peso
USD/MXN Outlook: Debt Rating Downgrade May Bring Further Weakness for the Peso
2020-03-29 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.