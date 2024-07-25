 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:38
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday's highs​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 11:00:50
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Sharply

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

​​​FTSE 100 slumps below support

​Heavy losses for indices around the globe continue to weigh on the FTSE 100, and the price is dropping through the support zone around 8120 that has held since June.

​A close below this and the 100-day SMA would mark a bearish development and open the way to support at 8044 and then 7976. Buyers will need a recovery back above 8150 to suggest that support has been recovered.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 finally ends low volatility run

​Yesterday saw the index drop 2% for the first time in 356 trading days, its longest streak since 2017.

​The price has returned to the 50-day SMA for the first time since late May. Further declines will test possible support at 5350 and then 5274. A close back above 5500 in the short-term might suggest that a low has formed, and could put the price on course to test recent highs.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 dives to 200-day MA

​The Nikkei 225 has slumped 11% from its July high to the current low, returning to the 200-day SMA for the first time since 31 October. ​This move completely wipes out the gains made in the index from late June. Further declines would head to the 37,000 level last seen in late April.

​In the short-term, a close back above 38,000 might suggest a low has been formed, though it would then need to push past the 39,000 area from May and June to solidify hopes of a sustainable bounce.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

