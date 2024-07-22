 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Euro (EUR/USD) Little Moved as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, September Meeting Now Key
2024-07-18 12:41:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gauge market dynamics by examining sentiment indicators, position ratios, price fluctuations, and technical signals to determine prevailing bullish or bearish trends.

FTSE 100 Retail Trader Data: Mixed Outlook

Analysis of retail trader positioning reveals a slight bearish tilt, with 48.54% of traders holding long positions and a short-to-long ratio of 1.06 to 1. While net-long positions have decreased marginally by 0.85% since yesterday, they've increased by 19.89% over the past week. Conversely, net-short positions have seen a minor 0.44% increase from yesterday but a 15.36% decrease compared to last week. Given our contrarian market sentiment approach, the net-short bias suggests the potential for continued FTSE 100 appreciation. However, the mixed short-term and medium-term positioning shifts indicate a nuanced trading outlook for the FTSE 100.

image1.png
GBP/USD Retail Trader Data: Downside Correction?

Recent retail trader data indicates a strong bearish sentiment, with merely 35.60% of traders maintaining long positions and a short-to-long ratio of 1.81 to 1. Net-long positions have seen a slight 0.90% increase since yesterday and a substantial 29.32% rise over the week. Net-short positions show a minimal 0.28% decline from yesterday and a more significant 9.27% weekly decrease. While our contrarian interpretation of crowd sentiment would typically suggest potential GBP/USD gains given the net-short position, the recent reduction in bearish positioning and increase in bullish sentiment warrant caution. These shifts in trader behavior suggest the current upward trend in GBP/USD may be approaching a reversal point.

image2.png
EUR/GBP Retail Trader Data: Reversal Higher?

Recent retail trader data indicates pronounced bullish sentiment, with 75.19% of traders maintaining long positions and a long-to-short ratio of 3.03 to 1. Net-long positions have seen a slight 0.62% increase since yesterday but a 5.09% decrease over the week. Net-short positions show a 2.56% rise from yesterday and a more significant 12.68% weekly increase. While our contrarian interpretation of crowd sentiment would typically suggest potential EUR/GBP losses given the net-long position, the recent growth in bearish positioning and decrease in bullish sentiment warrant caution. These shifts in trader behavior suggest the current downward trend in EUR/GBP may be approaching a reversal point.

image3.png
