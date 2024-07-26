Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 11:00:50
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
More View More
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest

Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

AUD/USD:

Retail trader data reveals that 78.72% of traders are net-long, with a ratio of 3.70 long traders for every short trader. The number of net-long traders has increased by 5.45% since yesterday and 34.21% since last week. Conversely, net-short traders have decreased by 14.05% since yesterday and 49.63% since last week.

Taking a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, the predominance of net-long traders suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. The increase in net-long positions both daily and weekly strengthens this bearish outlook for AUD/USD.

AUD/USD Sentiment Chart

A graph of a trading chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: IG, DailyFX, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD:

Retail trader data shows that 37.63% of traders are net-long, with a ratio of 1.66 short traders for every long trader. Net-long traders have increased by 2.27% since yesterday and 9.89% since last week. Net-short traders have decreased by 8.01% since yesterday and 11.81% since last week.

While a contrarian view to crowd sentiment suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise due to the majority being net-short, recent changes in sentiment indicate a potential downward reversal in the current GBP/USD price trend.

GBP/USD Sentiment Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: IG, DailyFX, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY:

Retail trader data indicates that 41.56% of traders are net-long, with a ratio of 1.41 short traders for every long trader. Net-long traders have increased by 4.29% since yesterday and 8.00% since last week. Net-short traders have decreased by 7.01% since yesterday and 16.85% since last week.

Although a contrarian view to crowd sentiment suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise due to the majority being net-short, recent changes in sentiment warn of a potential downward reversal in the current USD/JPY price trend.

USD/JPY Sentiment Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: IG, DailyFX, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The US Economy Grew by 2.8% in Q2 Compared to 1.4% in Q1, US Dollar Little Changed
The US Economy Grew by 2.8% in Q2 Compared to 1.4% in Q1, US Dollar Little Changed
2024-07-25 13:07:17
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 26, 2024