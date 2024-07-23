 Skip to Content
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:38
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY

Gauge market dynamics by examining sentiment indicators, position ratios, price fluctuations, and technical signals to determine prevailing bullish or bearish trends.

Recent market data indicates notable performance variations among key currencies, with the Japanese yen showing relative strength while the Australian dollar underperforms. The following analysis examines current retail trader positioning and its potential implications for future price movements, utilizing a contrarian approach.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Retail Trader Data: Bullish Bias

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Current retail trader data reveals a short-to-long ratio of 2.07 to 1, with 32.57% of traders holding net-long positions. Net-long traders have increased by 0.70% since yesterday but decreased by 3.68% over the past week. Conversely, net-short traders have risen by 6.94% since yesterday and 3.96% over the week. This positioning suggests a USD/JPY bullish contrarian bias.

AUD/JPY Retail Trader Bias: Bearish Continuation

A graph of stock market prices Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Retail trader data shows a short-to-long ratio of 1.39 to 1, with 41.91% of traders in net-long positions. Net-long traders have increased by 8.23% since yesterday and 47.41% over the week, while net-short traders have marginally increased by 0.42% since yesterday but decreased by 24.76% over the week. While the net-short position typically indicates potential price increases, recent shifts in sentiment suggest the AUD/JPY trend may continue lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

EUR/JPY Retail Trader Data: Bearish Bias

A graph of stock market trading Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Current data indicates a short-to-long ratio of 2.44 to 1, with 29.09% of traders holding net-long positions. Net-long traders have increased by 9.24% since yesterday and 13.56% over the week, while net-short traders have risen by 2.30% since yesterday but decreased by 8.41% over the week. Despite the overall net-short position suggesting potential price increases, recent sentiment changes may indicate a bearish continuation.

This analysis provides valuable insights for market participants to consider when formulating trading strategies. However, it is crucial to combine this information with other analytical tools and market factors for comprehensive decision-making.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

