​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​

​​​Dow heads lower again

​The index has resumed its downward move, pushing below Friday’s low and nearing the previous highs at 40,080.

​Further declines below this would open the way to trendline support from the June low, and then down to horizontal support at 39,587.

DowJones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 on the back foot

​Hopes of a bounce have faded here, though the index is holding above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 19,503. A close below the 50-day SMA marks a fresh short-term bearish development, targeting the previous highs at 18,949.

​Buyers will need a close back above 19,900 to suggest that a push higher is underway once more.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Dax eases back from highs

​This index succeeded in pushing to a one-week high on Tuesday, before dropping back from its highs. It remains above Monday’s lows, but a close today below the 50-day SMA would put more short-term pressure on the price.

​This would then test Monday’s lows around 18,150, before moving on to test the June lows at 18,000.

DAX 40 Daily Chart