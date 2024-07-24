 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jul 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jul 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jul 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 11:00:50
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jul 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jul 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jul 24, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday's highs​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

​​​Dow heads lower again

​The index has resumed its downward move, pushing below Friday’s low and nearing the previous highs at 40,080.

​Further declines below this would open the way to trendline support from the June low, and then down to horizontal support at 39,587.

DowJones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 on the back foot

​Hopes of a bounce have faded here, though the index is holding above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 19,503. A close below the 50-day SMA marks a fresh short-term bearish development, targeting the previous highs at 18,949.

​Buyers will need a close back above 19,900 to suggest that a push higher is underway once more.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Dax eases back from highs

​This index succeeded in pushing to a one-week high on Tuesday, before dropping back from its highs. It remains above Monday’s lows, but a close today below the 50-day SMA would put more short-term pressure on the price.

​This would then test Monday’s lows around 18,150, before moving on to test the June lows at 18,000.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

