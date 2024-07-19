 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Euro (EUR/USD) Little Moved as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, September Meeting Now Key
2024-07-18 12:41:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
UK Unemployment Remains at 4.4% as Jobs Data Reveals no Surprises
2024-07-18 08:06:37
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities

Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide
  • The Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at least twice this year.
  • Any further move lower will likely bring buyers back.

Gold posted a fresh multi-decade high earlier this week, breaking out of a range that has held since late March. A break above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages at the start of the month allowed the precious metal to test and then break the mid-May high. The sell-off in the second half of this week has no real fundamental driver and any further move lower is likely to attract buyers back into the market. The US interest rate space looks positive for gold with two, and potentially three, quarter-point rate cuts now priced into the market. The first cut is fully expected at the September 18th FOMC, which coincides with the release of the latest Summary of Economic Projections.

image1.png

Data using Reuters Eikon

Gold is trading on either of $2,400/oz. and any further sell-off is likely to be limited. Prior areas of resistance turned support between $2,350/oz. and $2,370/oz. also include the short- and medium-term smas and these should hold and add an extra layer of support.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Chart via TradingView

Client Sentiment is Bearish

Retail trader data shows 52.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.09 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.65% lower than yesterday and 1.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.07% lower than yesterday and 7.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

image3.png
Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -22% -7%
Weekly 9% -15% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) - Ready to Print a New All-Time High, Latest Sentiment Analysis
Gold (XAU/USD) - Ready to Print a New All-Time High, Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-16 13:06:10
Gold Price Update: September Rate Cut Reawakens Gold Bulls
Gold Price Update: September Rate Cut Reawakens Gold Bulls
2024-07-15 16:07:23
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
2024-07-11 11:30:16
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jul 19, 2024