Euro (EUR/USD) Little Moved as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, September Meeting Now Key
2024-07-18 12:41:18
2024-07-18 12:41:18
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
2024-07-15 12:05:12
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
2024-07-12 13:12:31
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
2024-07-16 10:00:13
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold (XAU/USD) - Ready to Print a New All-Time High, Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-16 13:06:10
2024-07-16 13:06:10
UK Unemployment Remains at 4.4% as Jobs Data Reveals no Surprises
2024-07-18 08:06:37
2024-07-18 08:06:37
UK Inflation Remains Sticky; GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-17 07:54:05
2024-07-17 07:54:05
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
2024-07-17 13:07:01
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
2024-07-16 07:59:29
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Retail Trader data: Mixed Signals Emerge

Recent retail trader data reveals a near-even split in market positioning, with 49.98% of traders holding long positions. The ratio of short to long traders stands at 1:1, indicating a balanced market sentiment.

Key points:

  • Net-long traders increased by 9.35% daily but decreased by 10.08% weekly
  • Net-short traders declined by 5.75% daily but surged by 14.93% weekly

Our analysis typically adopts a contrarian stance to crowd sentiment. The slight bearish tilt suggests potential upward momentum for gold prices. However, the mixed short-term and long-term trends create an ambiguous trading outlook.

image1.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

US Oil Retail Trader Data: Bullish Positioning Hints at Potential Reversal

Recent retail trader data reveals a significant bullish bias in US Crude Oil positioning, with 57.35% of traders holding long positions. The ratio of long to short traders stands at 1.34:1, indicating a clear preference for upside potential.

Key points:

  • Net-long traders decreased by 15.31% daily and by 3.97% weekly
  • Net-short traders increased by 11.19% daily and by 5.07% weekly

While our contrarian approach typically suggests bearish pressure when traders are net-long, recent shifts in positioning warrant closer attention. The decrease in long positions coupled with an increase in short positions may signal a potential upward reversal in Oil - US Crude prices.

image2.png
Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -3% -1%
Weekly -4% -2% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 Retail Traders data: Bearish Positioning Hints at Potential Reversal

Recent retail trader data reveals a significant bearish bias in Germany 40 positioning, with only 32.81% of traders holding long positions. The ratio of short to long traders stands at 2.05:1, indicating a clear preference for downside potential.

Key points:

  • Net-long traders increased by 4.90% daily but decreased 0.39% weekly
  • Net-short traders decreased by 4.64% daily and 6.84% weekly

While our contrarian approach typically suggests bullish pressure when traders are net-short, recent shifts in positioning warrant closer attention. The decrease in short positions coupled with a slight increase in long positions may signal a potential downward reversal in Germany 40 prices.

image3.png
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

