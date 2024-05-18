Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Gold Bid on Dollar Drop, ‘Silver Squeeze’ Returns

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout
2024-05-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
2024-05-16 08:20:17
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout
2024-05-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/USD, NZD/USD
2024-05-16 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
2024-05-17 09:00:10
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
More View More
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Gold Bid on Dollar Drop, ‘Silver Squeeze’ Returns

Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Gold Bid on Dollar Drop, ‘Silver Squeeze’ Returns

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Bullish

  • Gold demand remains high in China despite the PBoC pulling back somewhat
  • Gold poised for a retest of the all-time high with the RSI yet to breach overbought levels
  • Silver squeeze’ narrative returns on the back of a meme stock resurgence
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Chinese Demand for Gold Increases Despite PBoC Drop-off in Purchases

Gold demand rose in April after Chinese ETFs recorded the strongest month on record, pushing the total assets under management to a historical high of $6.4 billion to reach five consecutive months of inflows.

Central banks have also steadily added to gold holdings, with the Peoples’ Bank of China (PBoC) very active in this regard until April. Last month, the PBoC recorded its slowest rise of gold purchases since it resumed announcements in November 2022, adding just 2 tons.

image1.png

Source: ETF providers, Shanghai Gold Exchange, World Gold Council

Gold poised for a retest of the all-time high with the RSI yet to breach overbought levels

Gold prices rose at the end of the week but managed to fall just shy if testing the all-time high around $2431. The precious metal put in a strong showing for the week after getting off to a poor start.

The non-interest yielding metal reclaimed its appeal as the US dollar sold off into the end of the week due to the softer CPI data. With inflation appearing to be heading lower once again, markets shifted their focus on US rate cuts which weighed on the greenback. US treasury yields (2y and 10y) actually rose on Thursday and Friday but the precious metal took its cue from the dollar.

The RSI approaches overbought territory which leaves the door open for further gains at the start of next week but upside may soon be capped if a pullback is on in order. Market conditions may land up being quieter next week due to the drop off in ‘high impact’ economic data which will likely test gold bulls. Short-term bullishness may rely on a broader lift in metals which has been advanced by sharp rises in copper and, more recently, the sharp rise in silver as ‘meme stocks’ like Gamestop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) witnessed massive price spikes.

Gold Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold market trading involves a thorough understanding of the fundamental factors that determine gold prices like demand and supply, as well as the effect of geopolitical tensions and war. Find out how to trade the safe haven metal by reading our comprehensive guide:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

‘Silver squeeze’ narrative returns as meme stocks make a reappearance

Silver (XAG/USD) made a significant break at the end of the week, seemingly spurred on by a return of the social media trend #SilverSqueeze. The movement is attempting to get one over the big bullion banks, particularly those that enter into naked short positions to suppress the price of the metal.

Friday’s sharp rise validates the break above the multi-year trendline but has also closed above the August 2020 and February 2021 spike highs that has repelled higher prices since.

Silver Monthly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily silver chart rose above $28.40 and $29.80 with consummate ease, laying the ground for a renewed bullish move. The one issue heading into the coming week is if it can maintain the bullish momentum despite venturing into overbought territory. The next level of resistance dates back to May of 2011 at the monthly spike low of $31.50. Support lingers around the psychological $30 mark and the $29.80 figure (recent swing high)

Silver Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro
Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro
2024-05-18 05:00:40
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Will Inflation Data Bring Sterling Down to Earth?
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Will Inflation Data Bring Sterling Down to Earth?
2024-05-17 17:00:09
Gold Breaks Higher, Silver Rallies and Continues its Multi-Month Outperformance
Gold Breaks Higher, Silver Rallies and Continues its Multi-Month Outperformance
2024-05-11 17:00:12
Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Holds up but US Data May Change the Outlook
Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Holds up but US Data May Change the Outlook
2024-05-11 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024
Silver
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 17, 2024