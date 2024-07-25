Apple Q3 Earnings Preview: a Closer Look at Earnings Forecasts and China Market Strategy

Article written by Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst for IG Australia

When will Apple report its latest earnings?

Apple is scheduled to report its third quarter (Q3) earnings on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Last quarter (Q2), Apple reported a revenue beat of $90.75 billion vs. $90.01 expected and an EPS beat of $1.53 vs. $1.50 estimated. The company announced that the board had authorised $110 billion in share repurchases, a 22% increase over the previous year's $90 billion. Providing a further sweetener, the company authorised a 25-cent dividend, a combination that sent the share price soaring 7% in after-hours trading.

The company reported the following key numbers:

iPhone revenue fell nearly 10% to $45.96 billion vs $46.00 billion expected

increased 4% to $7.5 billion vs $6.86 billion expected iPad revenue of $5.6 billion vs $5.91 billion expected. Apple has not released a new iPad since 2022.

Net Sales by Category for Q2 highlighted

Source Apple.com

Market performance in greater China

Apple's sales in Greater China, its third largest market, were off 8% to $16.37 billion. However, the number exceeded analysts' estimates of $15.25 billion, easing worries that the iPhone was losing market share to homegrown products like Huawei.

Net Sales by Reportable Segment Chart

Source Apple.com

Stock Performance

In its Q2 Earnings call, Apple did not provide formal guidance for Q3. However, CEO Tim Cook, on a post-earnings call, indicated that overall sales would grow in the "low single digits during the June quarter.

Key Financials - Summary

Wall Street's expectations for the upcoming results are as follows.

EPS : $1.34 vs $1.53 per share previous quarter

: $1.34 vs $1.53 per share previous quarter Revenue: $84.3 billion vs $90.75 billion

Apple Sales Revenue

Source Trading Economics

Key Metrics and Insights to Watch out for

iPhone performance: Apple faces challenges in China and has offered discounts to compete with rivals like Huawei. Sales are expected to fall again this quarter to $37.7bn from $45.96bn in Q2.

Mac sales: The Mac business is expected to perform well, with shipments rising 20.8% year-over-year, outpacing the broader PC market.

Services growth: Apple's digital services business is anticipated to continue its strong performance, driven by higher AppStore sales and increased uptake of subscription services.

Gross margins: The company's gross margins are expected to rise due to a favourable sales mix of premium products and higher service sales.

AI developments: Updates on Apple's new generative AI software, Apple Intelligence, are expected to drive a record device upgrade cycle, boosting iPhone and iPad sales and prices.

China market: Given recent headwinds, Apple's performance in China, one of its largest markets, will be closely watched.

Guidance for Q4: Apple has not provided official guidance since 2020. However any insights into projections for the upcoming quarter will be important, particularly around Apple Intelligence and the expected upgrade cycle from Apple Intelligence.

Apple Technical Analysis

Apple's share price enjoyed a 60% gain from its early January 2023 low of $124.17 to its high of $199.62 in December 2023 before spending the next five months consolidating gains in a range between $200 and $165.00.

Apple's Q2 earnings update in early May, followed by its WWDC on June 10, was the catalyst for the break above $200 to its mid-July high of $237.23. Since that point, Apple's share price has corrected 8.50% lower. If the pullback deepens, we expect Apple's share price to be well supported by buyers between $210 and $200 looking for a push towards $250/$270 in due course.

Aware that if Apple's share price were to see a sustained break below $200/$190, it would negate the bullish outlook and warn that a deeper pullback is underway,

Apple Daily Chart

Summary

Apple is scheduled to report its third quarter (Q3) earnings on Thursday, August 1, 2024. We favour buying dips in Apple's share price towards support at $210/200, looking for a move towards $250/$270 in due course.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 25, 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation.