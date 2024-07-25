 Skip to Content
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest

Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Retail Trader Data: Mixed Bias

Analysis of the latest gold positioning shows:

Current positioning:

  • 54.14% of traders are net-long
  • Ratio of long to short traders is 1.18 to 1

Recent changes:

  • Net-long traders: 16.62% decrease since yesterday, 1.79% decrease from last week
  • Net-short traders: 4.69% decrease since yesterday, 18.73% decrease from last week

Sentiment interpretation:

  • Contrarian view suggests gold prices may fall due to net-long positioning
  • However, recent changes show a mixed picture

Overall, the data indicates a mixed Gold trading bias

image1.png

Silver Retail Trader Data: Long Skew but Mixed Sentiment

Analysis of the latest silver positioning shows:

Current positioning:

  • 85.13% of traders are net-long
  • Ratio of long to short traders is 5.72 to 1

Recent changes:

  • Net-long traders: 10.33% decrease since yesterday, 0.12% decrease from last week
  • Net-short traders: 1.44% increase since yesterday, 13.76% decrease from last week

Sentiment interpretation:

  • Contrarian view suggests Silver prices may fall due to strong net-long positioning
  • Recent changes show a slight reduction in net-long positions

Overall, the data indicates a mixed Silver trading bias

image2.png
Silver Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% -11% -8%
Weekly 7% -30% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

US Oil Retail Trader Data: Mixed Outlook

Analysis of the latest US crude oil positioning shows:

Current positioning:

  • 77.94% of traders are net-long
  • Ratio of long to short traders is 3.53 to 1

Recent changes:

  • Net-long traders: 2.70% decrease since yesterday, 47.71% increase from last week
  • Net-short traders: 4.95% increase since yesterday, 43.19% decrease from last week

Sentiment interpretation:

  • Contrarian view suggests US crude oil prices may fall due to strong net-long positioning
  • Significant weekly changes show a substantial increase in net-long positions

Overall, the data indicates a mixed US crude oil trading bias

image3.png
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

