Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
Gold Retail Trader Data: Mixed Bias
Analysis of the latest gold positioning shows:
Current positioning:
- 54.14% of traders are net-long
- Ratio of long to short traders is 1.18 to 1
Recent changes:
- Net-long traders: 16.62% decrease since yesterday, 1.79% decrease from last week
- Net-short traders: 4.69% decrease since yesterday, 18.73% decrease from last week
Sentiment interpretation:
- Contrarian view suggests gold prices may fall due to net-long positioning
- However, recent changes show a mixed picture
Overall, the data indicates a mixed Gold trading bias
Silver Retail Trader Data: Long Skew but Mixed Sentiment
Analysis of the latest silver positioning shows:
Current positioning:
- 85.13% of traders are net-long
- Ratio of long to short traders is 5.72 to 1
Recent changes:
- Net-long traders: 10.33% decrease since yesterday, 0.12% decrease from last week
- Net-short traders: 1.44% increase since yesterday, 13.76% decrease from last week
Sentiment interpretation:
- Contrarian view suggests Silver prices may fall due to strong net-long positioning
- Recent changes show a slight reduction in net-long positions
Overall, the data indicates a mixed Silver trading bias
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-8%
|-11%
|-8%
|Weekly
|7%
|-30%
|0%
US Oil Retail Trader Data: Mixed Outlook
Analysis of the latest US crude oil positioning shows:
Current positioning:
- 77.94% of traders are net-long
- Ratio of long to short traders is 3.53 to 1
Recent changes:
- Net-long traders: 2.70% decrease since yesterday, 47.71% increase from last week
- Net-short traders: 4.95% increase since yesterday, 43.19% decrease from last week
Sentiment interpretation:
- Contrarian view suggests US crude oil prices may fall due to strong net-long positioning
- Significant weekly changes show a substantial increase in net-long positions
Overall, the data indicates a mixed US crude oil trading bias
