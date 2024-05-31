British Pound Weekly Forecast: Ranges Likely To Hold As Focus Moves To ECB

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-05-29 18:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
2024-05-30 10:45:31
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakens After Monthly Inflation Cools, Gold Gains Momentum
2024-05-31 13:01:26
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Continuation in Play with Key Support Under Threat
2024-05-31 00:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-29 18:30:00
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Ranges Likely To Hold As Focus Moves To ECB

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Ranges Likely To Hold As Focus Moves To ECB

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound Weekly Forecast

  • GBP/USD has had its strongest month since November
  • EUR/GBP had also weakened sharply
  • Neither trend needs to reverse, but there’s not much UK focus in the coming week’s data
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

British Pound Forecast: Neutral

May was the British Pound’s strongest month against the United States Dollar this year as uncertainty as to when the Bank of England might cut interest rates keeps a solid floor under Sterling. The coming week offers little clear reason to reverse this trend, but there is no obvious clue that current trading ranges might break.

Inflation in the United Kingdom came in at a near-three-year low at last look, with a 2.3% annualized gain booked for March. While this might not initially seem terribly supportive for the Pound, the details were clearly more so. Service-sector pricing remains much stronger than the headline, and that headline itself was stronger than expected, if not by much. Moreover, wage settlements are also stickily high, and house prices have resumed their uptrend.

All up, while inflation looks to be headed in the direction the BoE wants, markets don’t think it’s doing so fast enough to permit many rate reductions this year. Only one, quarter-point rate cut is now fully priced into Sterling forward curves.

To some extent, the UK central bank has the same problem haunting the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The latter will command global market attention in the coming week, with its June monetary policy decision coming up on Thursday. It is expected to be the first major authority to reduce rates and to do so this week. If it does, EUR/GBP could fall further although it has come down quite steadily this month already.

The week is not full of likely scheduled Sterling trading cues beyond the ECB decision and the press conference to follow it. There’s no first-tier UK data on tap and the BoE won’t be making its own interest rate call until June 20. With that in mind, it seems likely that the Pound will remain in a holding pattern, so it’s a neutral call this week.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

GBP/USD has risen sharply and consistently since the missile of April, but the bulls’ appetite seems to run out when it nears the peak of March 20, around 1.27979. That now forms the broad range top, a test of which was attempted and rejected on May 28.

The Pound will need to build a durable base above that if it’s going to push on further to the significant, seven-month peak of March at 1.28893.

Reversals will find near-term support in the 1.2670 region where the market has bounced in the last couple of weeks, with psychological support at 1.2600 in place ahead of the range base. That is found at retracement support of 1.24788. That latter level looks pretty safe at present.

The 200-day moving average for GBP/USD remains quite a long way below the current market, way down at 1.25379, but well within the current broad range. IG’s own data finds trading sentiment broadly balanced, with a modest bearish bias.

This appears to reflect fundamental uncertainties around the pair quite well and also suggests that a neutral stance is probably appropriate as a new month gets under way.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: PCE Inflation Data Holds Key as EUR/USD, USD/JPY Await Catalyst
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Inflation Data Holds Key as EUR/USD, USD/JPY Await Catalyst
2024-05-26 07:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Lack of Local Cues Could See a Drift Lower
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Lack of Local Cues Could See a Drift Lower
2024-05-24 17:00:00
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Gold Bid on Dollar Drop, ‘Silver Squeeze’ Returns
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Gold Bid on Dollar Drop, ‘Silver Squeeze’ Returns
2024-05-18 17:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro
Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro
2024-05-18 05:00:40
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 31, 2024