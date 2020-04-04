DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-03 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar
2020-04-03 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD fell as an improvement in sentiment slowed aggressive capital outflows from emerging markets and #ASEAN economies. What do USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP face next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3SQYf5Y0Vx https://t.co/lodbsqO94L
  • The $USD may return to the offensive as markets flee to cash amid fears of deep global recession thanks to the still-raging #coronavirus outbreak. Get your US Dollar update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/g1us4ZbYR5 https://t.co/detT6m6ZKo
  • The #Dow Jones, S&P 500 and #DAX 30 have bounced after aggressive declines. Can this momentum last? Trader positioning seems to be offering mixed signals as technicals point bearish. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/DdCUyoGSmL https://t.co/NQtbwy5Brg
  • Reports that London-based fund managers have discussed long market closures with the Bank of England are unlikely to bear fruit, but that they happened at all may boost already-crowded haven trades. Get your EUR/CHF market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/mernf5MDH3 https://t.co/1rzQT6ClCY
  • $AUD chart positioning suggests prices have set a swing top near the 0.62 figure. Re-engaging the long-term downtrend against $USD may follow. Get your AUD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/OIEDlId6HZ https://t.co/CzqJf3wsgh
  • The $USD could be on the verge of regaining upside momentum against ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit. Will the Philippine Peso follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/cBzPejcNHu https://t.co/4fcImOiSzD
  • $NZD chart positioning suggests the downtrend against its US namesake may be resuming but trader sentiment studies flash warning sign for sellers.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/NUHD43A8C9 https://t.co/K7l3Ju0GP0
  • The Federal Reserve has made a powerful statement about its commitment to shoring up offshore $USD funding markets through the #coronavirus spread. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/fLZjxjr4L9 https://t.co/UdRor0d92U
  • The #Euro has dropped through support guiding it higher from late-March lows, suggesting that the end of a corrective rebound has given way to downtrend resumption. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/gpKowYNmGi https://t.co/CY7RuZf91s
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/ayjehPGEeT
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts

DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts

2020-04-04 09:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • US Labour Market to Deteriorate Significantly
  • DAX | Upside Capped, Risks Tilted to the Downside
  • FTSE 100 | Vulnerable to Further Losses

Bear Market Playbook

Equity markets resumed its bearish trend after month and quarter portfolio rebalancing flows waned, confirming what had been a bear market rally. The economic backdrop remains very weak and will continue to do so amid the continued spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown procedures. The latest jobs report showed what is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of a contraction in job growth (figure 1). As we look towards next week, the focus early in the week will be on the oil market with the possibility of a globally coordinated oil production cut. OPEC + emergency meeting scheduled for April 6th.

Figure 1. US Labour Market to Deteriorate Significantly

US Labour market data

DAX | Upside Capped, Risks Tilted to the Downside

The DAX ended the week with marginal losses of 1% with equity markets trading in somewhat calmer fashion compared to recent weeks. Upside in the DAX had been capped at 9940, which marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, alongside the rising trendline from the 2008. As such, we look to this level as a pivotal point for the DAX, with a closing break potentially offering room for a test of 10,200. That said, in light of the current macro backdrop we continue to expect that risks will remain tilted on the downside with a retest of support at 8740 eyed.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 1% 0%
Weekly 15% 13% 14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

DAX 30 Price Chart

Source: IG

FTSE 100 | Vulnerable to Further Losses

Lacking notable upward momentum in the FTSE 100 stalls having failed to break above the 2016 lows. Consequently, the FTSE 100 remains at risk of a test of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement with a closing break below opening room for a move towards the psychological 5000 level.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 FTSE 100 Chart

Source: IG

How to Trade FTSE 100

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD in Limbo, Clarity to Come
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD in Limbo, Clarity to Come
2020-04-04 06:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast
EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar
2020-04-03 22:00:00
US Dollar Correction in Play amid Failed Attempt to Test 2017 High
US Dollar Correction in Play amid Failed Attempt to Test 2017 High
2020-03-29 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Germany 30
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.