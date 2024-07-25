AUD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes a Hit on Weaker Market Sentiment

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 11:00:50
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
More View More
AUD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes a Hit on Weaker Market Sentiment

AUD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes a Hit on Weaker Market Sentiment

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

AUD Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Aussie Dollar Takes a Hit on Weaker Market Sentiment – SPX, AUD Lower

Overnight FX moves reveal the Japanese yen as the major winner while the Australian dollar makes up last place within a group of popular currencies. The Australian dollar has plunged over the last 10 days as broader market sentiment has soured. Naturally, the FX market favours safe haven currencies under such conditions while shifting out of high-beta currencies like the Aussie. The AUD/JPY chart depicts the unfolding situation.

Overnight FX Performance

A graph of different colored lines Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

AUD/JPY

The FX outlook for the Australian dollar and Japanese yen have changed – more so for the yen than the Aussie but the overarching macroeconomic environment appears to have shifter. The Aussie dollar has previously enjoyed a spate of strength as the Reserve Bank of Australia has had to contemplate possibly hiking interest rates at a time when major central banks are about to start cutting or have already started lowering their policy rates. However, with US equities selling off and the Bank of Japan preparing to hike rates and taper their bond purchases, AUD/JPY has made a sharp and consistent reversal.

AUD/JPY failed to close higher than the 107.40 on the weekly chart despite trading above the November 2007 level. That marked what appears to be a top, with the pair declining nearly 10% since. 98.50 appears as the next notable level of support.

AUD/JPY Monthly Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart shows the extend of the decline, with 10 down days over the last 11 trading days split evenly down the middle by one solitary green candle. More notable is the recent bearish acceleration which has catapulted the pair into oversold territory where AUD/JPY may decide to take a breather and bank some profits in the process.

The pair currently tests the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), with the 98.70 level next in sight. In the meantime, a daily close below the 200 SMA would suggest that bearish momentum has not yet run its course. Chasing such fast moving markets offers up sub-optimal risk to reward setups. Instead, a shorter-term correction would be more constructive before assessing a bearish continuation of deeper pullback. A correction towards 102.85, which appears less likely, would present an opportunity to reassess the bearish trend.

AUD/JPY Chart

A graph with different colored lines Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

AUD/USD

AUD/USD has declined each of the last nine trading days including today if we are to close in the red. A September rate cut is a growing possibility for the Fed and recent encouraging inflation data has only supported this view. Tomorrow, US PCE could either add further evidence of this or muddy the water ahead of next week’s Fed meeting. Analyst estimates suggest we’ll get a minor improvement in the figure with anything but an upward surprise likely to maintain the current AUD/USD downtrend trend.

Similarly to AUD/JPY, AUD/USD presents a sharp bearish reversal offering sub-optimal bearish setups from current levels. Instead, a shorter-term pullback/consolidation around 0.6580 could provide some clarity ahead of the next move, whether that be a bearish continuation or deeper pullback. Support rests at 0.6460 now that the pair has registered a close below the 200 SMA on the daily candle. Resistance appears at 0.6580, the 200 SMA and 0.6644.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/NZD

On the bullish side of the Aussie dollar, AUD/NZD appears less vulnerable to a move to the downside. In truth, commodity currencies like the Aussie and the Kiwi dollar tend to decline in unison, somewhat explaining the limited move to the downside.

The pair remains within a longer-term uptrend with the recent decline looking to test Aussie bulls. AUD/NZD immediately tests the June 2023 high of 1.1052. A daily close below this level may entertain a larger move towards the zone of interest around 1.0930 where prior upward momentum collapsed during 2023. The pair is also recovering from overbought territory, suggesting bullish momentum is likely to come under further pressure. Resistance remains up at the recent spike high of 1.1150.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Sharply
FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Sharply
2024-07-25 11:00:23
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 come under fresh pressure, while Dax drops back from yesterday’s highs​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 11:00:50
​​FTSE 100 bounce slows, while S&P 500 pushes higher and Nikkei 225 drops back ​
​​FTSE 100 bounce slows, while S&P 500 pushes higher and Nikkei 225 drops back ​
2024-07-23 11:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024
AUD/NZD
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jul 25, 2024