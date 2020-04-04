We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-03 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
2020-04-04 18:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar
2020-04-03 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-04-04 15:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY

2020-04-04 15:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY - Talking Points

  • Japanese Yen saw mixed week as the currency transitioned into consolidation
  • USD/JPY declines came to a pause as support held, EUR/JPY eyes 2019 lows
  • GBP/JPY at risk to losses amid Rising Wedge, CAD/JPY may trade sideways

USD/JPY Outlook

The Japanese Yen consolidated against the US Dollar last week. This was after USD/JPY pushed above a short-term falling trend line from March 25 on the 4-hour chart below. The upper bound is a barrier between 108.48 to 108.72. The lower bound sits between 106.89 to 107.10. Guiding the pair higher may be “potential” support from last month’s bottom. A third confirmation test of the trend line may validate it. Pushing through the upper bound may see the pair revisit highs from 2019 while a turn lower exposes last year’s trough.

USD/JPY MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 16% 6%
Weekly 31% 8% 16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

USDJPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/JPY Outlook

The Euro traded cautiously lower against the Japanese Yen, albeit very choppily. Volatility has made its presence known in EUR/JPY since the outbreak of the coronavirus, sometimes resulting in wild swings over short periods of time over the past 2 months. For the time being, the pair seems to be in a downtrend since topping in late March. Prices are fast approaching 2019 lows after closing under rising support from early last month – red lines below. A descent through 115.86 exposes lows from 2017 and 2016. A push above 117.68 exposes 118.43. Higher-than-usual levels of volatility make confirming breakouts of utmost importance.

EUR/JPY MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% 23% 21%
Weekly 117% 26% 63%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY4-Hour Chart

EURJPY 4-Hour Chart

EUR/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPY Outlook

The British Pound could be at risk to the Japanese Yen ahead. This is because GBP/JPY could confirm a downside breakout through a Rising Wedge candlestick formation. This is a bearish chart pattern that could resume the dominant downtrend that preceded its formation. A close under 132.51 exposes 130.43 on the way back to lows from 2019 before revisiting the trough in 2016. Otherwise a push above 134.72 may invalidate the Rising Wedge and expose 137.09 followed by 138.87.

GBP/JPY MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -14% -7%
Weekly 5% 65% 28%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY4-Hour Chart

GBPJPY 4-Hour Chart

GBP/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

CAD/JPY Outlook

Volatility in crude oil prices this past week boosted the commodity, fueling the Canadian Dollar against the Japanese Yen. Yet CAD/JPY appeared to struggle to push above near-term falling resistance from late March – pink line below. Broadly speaking, CAD/JPY has been in a consolidation mode since prices found a bottom last month between 73.76 to 74.32. The upper bound of consolidation seems to sit around 78.51. This means that the pair may not see defining trends last in the medium term until it exits this congestive range.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can trader positioning influence price trends?
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY4-Hour Chart

CADJPY 4-Hour Chart

CAD/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

