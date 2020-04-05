We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook
2020-04-05 00:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Giving Back Short Term Gains -Euro vs USD Price Forecast
2020-04-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Eyes Fresh Highs
2020-04-04 22:34:00
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?
2020-04-04 04:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-03 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
2020-04-04 18:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: 2020 High on the Radar
2020-04-03 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-04-04 15:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Why must financial market traders monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/AldbSctm9V
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/yF133btXFd https://t.co/Sjnr0iVgAf
  • Upside momentum stalls with the #DAX and #FTSE 100 vulnerable to testing lower levels as the economic backdrop deteriorates further. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/BFIaXTfDcs https://t.co/q0Mso4zWlT
  • RT @iv_technicals: *TRUMP SAYS HE'D USE TARIFFS IF NEEDED TO PROTECT OIL INDUSTRY - BBG #OOTT #WTI $USO
  • After the pattern is composed with the closing of the signal candle, then you can look to the following candle to identify a clear bias and risk points. Learn how to apply this knowledge to a trading strategy here: https://t.co/uh3NwgHBVv https://t.co/yl4KUMNmUh
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/CU5vMilpLH
  • - Gold prices may suffer if FOMC minutes spark risk aversion, concerns about liquidity - #XAUUSD could face additional selling pressure if employment data sours sentiment - Ballooning credit risks from distressed corporate debt markets may cap gold’s gains https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/04/04/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-on-FOMC-Minutes-Recession-Credit-Risks.html
  • The bear flag pattern is a popular price pattern used by technical traders within the financial markets to determine trend continuations. Learn how to spot a bear flag pattern here: https://t.co/zg8QzS3ytS https://t.co/A8fvEmmh0K
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/VsfbITIb6B https://t.co/qSLzCiGVxa
  • S&P 500 Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops? -via @DailyFX “#StockMarket recovery stymied by dismal jobs report. #Volatility down, but extreme fear lingers.” Latest Forecast: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/04/spx-sp500-sinks-as-unemployment-spikes-vix-index-price-drops.html $SPY $SPX $ES_F #Stocks #Analysis #Trading https://t.co/qwfhehTnbt
Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook

Euro Forecast: Decision on Coronabonds Critical For EUR/USD Outlook

2020-04-05 00:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:
EURUSD 2-Hour Chart

Source: IG Charts

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Neutral

  • Several EU countries hardest hit by Covid-19, including France, Italy and Spain, are calling for the issue of debt guaranteed by the Eurozone nations as a whole to raise funds to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • More fiscally-conservative nations, including Germany and the Netherlands, oppose the launch of these so-called coronabonds.
  • The decision, which could come as soon as this week, will be a major factor determining whether the Euro strengthens or weakens in the weeks ahead.

Euro price may depend on coronabond decision

A crucial decision by the Eurozone nations on whether to issue debt guaranteed by all of them collectively and individually is coming closer – and the outcome of the discussions will likely determine the future strength or weakness of the Euro over the coming weeks.

The plan is backed by countries including France, Italy and Spain, which have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic as it would likely lower the cost of their borrowing to raise funds to tackle its likely economic impact. However, the more fiscally-conservative Eurozone countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are opposing the idea both for ideological reasons and because it would increase their funding costs, albeit probably only marginally.

An agreement on the issue of debt to help fund efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 having a devastating economic impact on the Eurozone – inevitably dubbed “coronabonds” – would likely strengthen the Euro while the plan’s rejection would likely weaken it, at least in the longer term, and add to the recent downward pressure on the common currency.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 2 – April 2, 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

As the chart above shows, the past week saw a quite dramatic slide in EUR/USD, with the Euro seen increasingly as a “risk-on” asset like stocks, the Canadian Dollar, the British Pound and the Australian Dollar that suffer most when money flows into cash and haven assets such as the US Dollar and US Treasuries at times when market confidence is ebbing away.

Technically, therefore, EUR/USD might be expected to weaken further now it is in an established downtrend. However, retail traders were not just short the pair last week – having sold it in the hope of buying back later at a lower price – but were increasing their short positions. If you take a contrarian view of retail trader positioning, as we do at DailyFX, that would suggest a rally is now due.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -6% 6%
Weekly 62% 8% 32%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Overall, therefore, EUR/USD will likely trade sideways until the decision on coronabonds unless there is another big shift in sentiment towards or away from safe havens. With the US Dollar seen increasingly as the ultimate haven – rather than gold, the Japanese Yen or the Swiss Franc – EUR/USD would likely be impacted more than most other assets by such a shift in sentiment, particularly as it remains the world’s most traded currency pair.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 07
( 11:04 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Note incidentally that no high-impact economic data are scheduled for the Eurozone in the week ahead, although German factory orders on Monday and industrial production on Tuesday are worth watching out for even though the figures are for February and therefore of limited relevance.

Note too that the European Central Bank has announced that its strategic monetary policy review – its first since 2003 – has been postponed for six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The conclusion of the strategy review will thereforelikely be published in mid-2021 rather thanat the end of 2020.

What are Safe-Haven Assets & How to Trade Them

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Eyes Fresh Highs
USD/MXN Price Analysis: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Eyes Fresh Highs
2020-04-04 22:34:00
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks
2020-04-04 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rebound as Financial Markets Face Global Recession
US Dollar May Rebound as Financial Markets Face Global Recession
2020-04-04 12:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as Markets Eye Third Coronavirus Rate Cut
Australian Dollar at Risk as Markets Eye Third Coronavirus Rate Cut
2020-04-04 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.