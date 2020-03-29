We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: More Gains on Way for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF?
2020-03-29 00:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low
2020-03-29 03:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
2020-03-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, David Cottle, Dimitri Zabelin, Nick Cawley, James Stanley, Martin Essex, MSTA, Michael Boutros, Daniela Sabin Hathorn, David Song, Justin McQueen,
The haven-linked US Dollar tumbled this past week, averaging its sharpest decline against a basket of its major counterparts since at least 1986. This is as Wall Street bounced with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rallying the most over 5 days since 1974 and 2009 respectively. Anti-fiat gold prices also climbed, surging the most last week since 2008. Emerging market capital outflows cooled.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Are retail traders leaning into momentum or fighting it?
Get My Guide

The backdrop for this improvement in market sentiment during the coronavirus outbreak has been aggressive stimulus measures undertaken by not just the US, but also countries globally. Focusing on the former, the Federal Reserve introduced open-ended quantitative easing as the government worked together to pass a US$2 trillion virus relief bill to cushion the impact of the virus.

Going forward, markets will have to weigh stimulus against incoming data that will continue revealing the severity global growth is facing. The Euro has employment figures from Germany to watch as the United States releases March’s non-farm payrolls report. This follows a record rise in jobless claims. As April gets going, estimates point to the worst contraction in NFPs since 2010.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, global growth slowed over the past few years amid the US-China trade war. All eyes were on the world’s largest economy as it relatively outperformed. Now it holds the most cases of COVID-19, surpassing Italy and China. The longer the country embraces social isolation measures, the more consumption (2/3 of GDP) may weigh on domestic and international growth.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

US Dollar May Rise if ISM, NFP and PMI Data Spurs Haven Demand

The US Dollar could rise if key ISM, PMI and nonfarm payrolls data causes recession fears to swell and rekindles appetite for the haven-linked Greenback.

Australian Dollar Boosted By Stimulus Hope, Coronavirus Stays in Charge

The Australian Dollar has been lifted from its multi-year lows by hopes that global financial authorities can fend of the worst of the coronavirus‘ effects. The economic data are dire though, and likely to remain so.

USD/MXN Outlook: Debt Rating Downgrade May Bring Further Weakness for the Peso

The Mexican Peso has managed to recover some ground against the US Dollar as risk-appetite resumes

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones posting a bear market rally? Federal Reserve provides balloons balance sheet. Eyes on further government measures.

Euro Forecast: More Gains on Way for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF?

The Euro was surprisingly firm last week against a range of other major currencies, suggesting resilience in the face of poor economic data and a lack of confidence.

Technical Forecasts:

US Dollar Correction in Play amid Failed Attempt to Test 2017 High

The US Dollar index (DXY) may exhibit a bullish behavior over the remainder of the month as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in overbought territory.

Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout

The ‘V-shaped’ recovery in USD/JPY just failed to hit its target and is now moving lower again. Important support is now being tested.

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low

Oil prices have plummeted nearly 70% off the yearly highs with crude testing technical downtrend support. Here are the levels that matter on the WTI weekly chart.

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP

It was a big week for GBP/USD as Cable crushed shorts, rallying more than 1,000 pips off of last week’s lows.

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on 2013 High After Best Week Since 2008

Gold prices surged in the best week since 2008, but it has yet to surpass peaks from 2013. If XAU/USD can clear resistance next week, the yellow metal could set course for 2012 highs.

Currency Performance Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

