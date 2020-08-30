News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Out to Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-08-29 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data
2020-08-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows
2020-08-29 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/yLcwIh3cYK
  • The #Dollar could be in for some more trouble in the week ahead as it fails to spring to life and presses on long-term support. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rnxq2BH1sP https://t.co/EAfdBCc3Sc
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/782gHedGTW https://t.co/LTG0alRoGs
  • $USDMXN sees a spike in volatility after Jackson Hole and Banxico meeting minutes. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/Moae1sk2t9 https://t.co/t2rV77RDho
  • The Canadian Dollar cleared key support barriers against the US Dollar on multiple chart time frames. Will $USDCAD extend losses and set course to reverse its trend from 2012? Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/cYrU1VxTrs https://t.co/fiSk0ayKx3
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/KTdK9oI9BC
  • $EURUSD holding pattern as markets await September breakout. US #Dollar selling the dominant theme. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/A1CojqQNWN https://t.co/2BW66x5xtj
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/MNLEFgQ06H
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/Joc1vZ66Qy
  • Little remains settled in the macro backdrop but the British #Pound keeps on pushing higher against the #USD. Get your #currencies update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/XKkJGMB11L https://t.co/TbQ0iB2eEN
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs & Job Data

2020-08-30 16:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Dimitri Zabelin, Nick Cawley, Peter Hanks, David Song, Michael Boutros, Daniel Moss, James Stanley, Justin McQueen, Daniel Dubrovsky, Paul Robinson, Margaret Yang, CFA,
Share:

Financial markets endured brief episodes of volatility this past week as the US Dollar gyrated against major FX peers during the Jackson Hole Symposium. A commanding risk-on tone prevailed nonetheless with US stock indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advancing to new all-time highs. This was likely driven in large part by the Fed communicating a shift to average inflation targeting and an openness to ‘running things hot.’

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The pullback in gold prices fizzled out last week as inflation expectations climbed, which helped the precious metal form technical support around $1,910/oz. On balance, spot EUR/USD price action gained 0.9% over the last five trading sessions while GBP/USD and AUD/USD jumped 2.0% and 2.9% respectively. The Dollar-Yen spiked notably lower Friday on news that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially resigned.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

In the week ahead, the DailyFX Economic Calendar details the upcoming release of China and US PMIs, Euro area inflation, and nonfarm payrolls. The Australian Dollar and ASX 200 stand to steal focus of traders owing to an RBA decision and Australia GDP report due next week as well. Further, a notable shakeup is scheduled for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was largely motivated by the Apple stock split set to take place on August 31. What other themes and markets are traders watching next week?

Fundamental Forecasts:

Australian Dollar May Rise on RBA, Economic Outlook, Strong Risk Appetite

The Australian Dollar may rise following the RBA rate decision amid signs of economic stabilization and resilient risk appetite despite still-precarious fundamentals.

Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production

A further rebound in crude production may drag on the price of oil as signs of a protracted recovery dampens the outlook for global demand.

Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average may stay on its upward trajectory as the Fed sent a clear dovish message in the Jackson Hole symposium. But doubts remains about its rich valuation.

Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting

Gold prices may turn higher as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the adoption of average inflation targeting.

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited

USD/MXN sees a spike in volatility after Jackson Hole and Banxico meeting minutes

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range

EUR/USD holding pattern as markets await September breakout. US Dollar selling the dominant theme.

Technical Forecasts:

Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks

The Euro (EUR) continues to make gains against the US dollar (USD) but is sliding lower against the British Pound (GBP).

US Dollar Outlook: DXY on the Verge of Breaking Big Support

The Dollar could be in for some more trouble in the week ahead as it fails to spring to life and presses on long-term support.

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows

Yen marked a second weekly rally against the Dollar and takes USD/JPY into key support at the monthly range lows. Here are the levels that matter on the technical chart.

Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?

Gold price action has pulled back over 5% from its all-time high recorded earlier this month, but precious metals could be geared up for another advance following a healthy consolidation lower.

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Out to Fresh 2020 Highs

Little remains settled in the macro backdrop but the British Pound keeps on pushing higher against the USD.

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus

The Canadian Dollar cleared key support barriers against the US Dollar on multiple chart time frames. Will USD/CAD extend losses and set course to reverse its trend from 2012?

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Equity markets extended higher last week with some establishing new all-time highs and others poking at technical resistance. Here are the levels to watch in the week ahead.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dollar, Dow, Euro, AUD, PMIs &amp; Job Data

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited
2020-08-30 05:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
US 500
Bearish
Gold
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/MXN