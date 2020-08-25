0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Will the RNC boost the US Dollar? Learn how to trade the impact of geopolitical volatility only on Trading Global Markets Decoded episode "How Politics Impacts the Stock Market" with @ZabelinDimitri: https://t.co/VRGDk2KxF3 https://t.co/FZMheFkaeN
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$426M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 7:00 PM ET/11:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/yMMY3uLzK9
  • What does the Jackson Hole symposium bring with it? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/jBCESi6Naw https://t.co/FJNBfgT41f
  • Gold price action has faced headwinds over recent trading sessions; the precious metal has pulled back 6.5% from all-time highs recorded earlier this month as interest rates creep up from historic lows. $XAU $GC_F $GLD https://t.co/TPA1Mi0N5T
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: 66 Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.67% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.34% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x6YlpjVQf0
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • USD/CAD snaps back ahead of the monthly low (1.3133) to retain the range bound price action from the previous week. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/4gqGVAWS44 https://t.co/BmDnZDbLxr
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JY9jtOP29W
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes

Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes

2020-08-25 20:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to undergo a major change before next week after a 4-for-1 Apple stock split necessitated modifications to the blue-chip index. As the index’s highest weighted member at roughly 12%, Apple commands significant sway over the entire collection of stocks and a stock split from AAPL would shift the exposure of the index drastically. Thus, S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced it will change three components before the market opens on August 31.

dow jones sector charge

Source: Business Insider & DailyFX

Raytheon, Pfizer and Exxon Mobil are the three constituents destined for removal, the latter of which has been a Dow Jones staple since it was added in 1928, then known as Standard Oil. In their place will come Honeywell, Amgen and Salesforce as S&P Dow Jones Indices looks to recoup some of the weighting lost by the technology sector and better reflect the industries of the American economy. To that end, a 4-for-1 split will send Apple’s rank from first to seventeenth - at current prices – and reduce the tech sector’s weighting on the index by roughly 9% if not for the addition of Salesforce.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Without the change, therefore, the Dow Jones would likely fall further behind the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 which have higher exposure to the high-flying technology sector. While many market pundits have argued some stocks in the industry have ballooned into a bubble, they have been the commanding force behind the covid recovery rally. As a result, their price gains are crucial to the performance of the broader index.

Learn all about the history of the Dow Jones: Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?

That said, the quick decision from the index curators is commendable, but it also highlights some of the downfalls of the price-weighting system employed by the Industrial Average. Exchanging three stocks in a single transactions equates to a 10% turnover in the Dow Jones – an actuality that could give rise to increased volatility in some of the stocks slated to change listings.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – August 2020)

dow jones price chart

In terms of immediate price reactions for the entire index, the transition should see little effect. Over the longer term however, the addition of Salesforce – set to be the sixth largest component – could help the Dow play catch up with the Nasdaq 100, especially if Apple continues its parabolic rally and reclaims lost control. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for further stock updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

SA Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR
SA Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR
2020-08-25 11:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Price Outlook - A Pivotal Few Days Ahead for the US Dollar
US Dollar (DXY) Price Outlook - A Pivotal Few Days Ahead for the US Dollar
2020-08-25 09:32:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: AUD/NZD, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Levels to Watch
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: AUD/NZD, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-08-25 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.