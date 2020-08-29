Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Good Support at Its Feet
2020-08-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
2020-08-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows
2020-08-29 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold price action has pulled back over 5% from its all-time high recorded earlier this month, but precious metals could be geared up for another advance following a healthy consolidation lower. Get your #metals update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/kkrd6p9jKs https://t.co/Fy1LqsUS9v
  • We are transitioning from August to September next week, but the seasonal swell associated may not immediately refill volatility coffers or trends. What to watch for this week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/29/SP-500-Bull-Trend-and-Dollar-Breakdown-Look-for-September-Seasonal-Shift.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/6eVuVtRVf7
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/f2CsPXi6Mc
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7HzovoH1fH https://t.co/a988dJPhmt
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/NWkBhWeSgd
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/6d15NLGPyr
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/iVdM0ripQE
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/wzN8fB3yrz
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/Nlv0BfS2kE
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/zsO8KxBpqp
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows

2020-08-29 12:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY downtrend testing Fibonacci support at 105.20
  • Broader risk remains lower sub-107.68 – critical support 104.12

The Japanese Yen is poised to mark the second consecutive weekly advance against the US Dollar with USD/JPY down 0.45% ahead of the New York close on Friday. The decline takes price into the monthly range lows / key Fibonacci support and the focus is on reaction off this zone into next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 31
( 12:08 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

USDJPY Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes:In our last Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook we noted that USD/JPY testing major support and to, “be on the lookout for topside exhaustion / swing high ahead of 107.68 on recoverieswith a break / close below 105.20 needed to keep the focus lower.” Price registered a high at 107.05 mid-month before faltering with USD/JPY holding a well-defined monthly opening-range heading into the August close.

The key levels remain unchanged for USD/JPY with a weekly close below 105.20 still needed to mark resumption back towards critical support at 104.12/46- a region defined by the 100% Fibonacci extension of the March decline and the 2019 swing low. A break / close below this level is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario exposing the 78.6% retracement at 103.43. Initial resistance steady at 106.48 backed by the channel line and the 61.8% retracement of the June sell-off at 107.68- we’ll reserve this threshold as our bearish invalidation level with a breach / close above needed to shift the focus higher again in USD/JPY.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our Japanese Yen Trading Forecast!
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The Japanese Yen has preserved the August opening-range heading into the close of the week / month – a massive outside-day reversal on Friday highlights the risk of a break lower in price. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of 106.48 IF price is heading lower with a close below 104.12 ultimately needed to mark resumption. Review my latest Japanese Yen Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Yen USDJPY Client Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/JPY - the ratio stands at +1.51 (60.08% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are6.05% lower than yesterday and 11.30% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 20.88% lower than yesterday and 20.75% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 30% -12% 12%
Weekly 8% -13% 0%
Learn how shifts in USD/JPY retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-29 04:00:00
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
2020-08-26 03:00:00
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch
2020-08-23 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish