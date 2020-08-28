News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Good Support at Its Feet
2020-08-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
2020-08-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
Japanese PM Abe Resigns - JPY and Nikkei 225 Rattled
2020-08-28 08:42:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar could rise as USD/SGD trades within a bullish chart pattern. USD/IDR may fall after taking out key support. USD/MYR eyes the March low as USD/PHP faces resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/riqM5dhOfH https://t.co/LbEYzC4Cof
  • Treasury, IRS issue guidance on payroll tax deferral: - Effective Sept 1 until year end - Eligible for employees with wages under $4,000 in a bi-weekly pay period, or equivalent - Deferred taxes to be paid back by Apr 30, 2021 with employers to withhold taxes from Jan 1, 2021
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/xoX057QYf2
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.48% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.70% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/M0ODbf0tt6
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.87% Gold: 1.79% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9gndAvz2pk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I90emqllF6
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 42.97 (-0.16%), ICE Brent Crude 45.88 (+0.61%), NYM NYH Gasoline 131.65 (+2.49%). [delayed]
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.36% Germany 30: 0.28% France 40: 0.25% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/s4l7o4p3WL
  • House Committee to hold hearing on Virus response from Treasury and Federal Reserve on September 22, Powell and Mnuchin to attend - BBG
  • Fed's Bullard: - Not thinking about raising rates currently - Want to guard against bubbles in assets forming going forward - Policy is appropriate right now - BBG
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks

Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks

2020-08-28 22:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Prices, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD pressing higher and looking at 1.2000+
  • EUR/GBP support under pressure.

DailyFX Economic Data and Events Calendar

EUR/USDcontinues to benefit from US dollar weakness and recently touched a new 27-month high and is within striking distance of 1.2000, a level last seen at the end of April 2018. While the single currency is mildly stronger, the majority of the recent move is down to ongoing US dollar, given another nudge on Thursday by a dovish Jerome Powell speech. The daily chart remains positive, especially with the pair back above the 20-dma, and any short-term sell-off should stall around the 1.1750-1.1770 level if it happens. The path of least resistance is a gradual grind higher with the psychological big figure of 1.2000 the next target. The pair are just about to enter overbought territory, maybe slowing further upside, while volatility has remained relatively stable around 80 pips.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Euro Guide
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (January – August 28, 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart
EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 17% 5%
Weekly -24% 15% -1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Find Your Trading Style – What is Your Trading Personality?

EUR/GBP has remained rangebound for the last few weeks but a bout of Sterling strength is pressing the pair down onto support around 0.8935. This week’s move lower has seen EUR/GBP drop below both the 20- and 50-dmas, while the CCI indicator shows the pair as sharply oversold. Support off the old resistance line at 0.8865 which guards the 200-dma at 0.8830. It may need a strong fundamental driver to push the pair any lower in the short-term. The previously mentioned 20- and 50-dmas offer resistance at 0.9010 and 0.9028 respectively, before the August 17 high of 0.9070 comes into play. Current price action suggests that a break and open below support is looking more likely than not.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Q3 Sterling Guide
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (January – August 28, 2020)

Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks

What is your view on EUR/USD and EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Downside Breakouts in Focus
2020-08-26 03:00:00
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis: 3,390 the Key Resistance to Watch
2020-08-23 12:00:00
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Key Support Keeps Upward Momentum Going
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Key Support Keeps Upward Momentum Going
2020-08-23 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed