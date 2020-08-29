News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Out to Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-08-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows
2020-08-29 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here:https://t.co/vggFTHw2m8 https://t.co/WF4sC2Fs58
  • A further rebound in crude production may drag on the price of #oil as signs of a protracted recovery dampens the outlook for global demand. Get your #commodities update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/0B1N1bZ2va https://t.co/wzlgcQwmZY
  • The #Euro (EUR) continues to make gains against the US #dollar (USD) but is sliding lower against the British #Pound (GBP). Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/0SIXwgnYAm https://t.co/zMOQwA2K4x
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/AfMO05pN7o https://t.co/pOe2fQn5VK
  • The Australian #Dollar may rise following the #RBA rate decision amid signs of economic stabilization and resilient risk appetite despite still-precarious fundamentals. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/shSCSxzC9b https://t.co/hxVTeDYKqF
  • #Gold price action has pulled back over 5% from its all-time high recorded earlier this month, but precious metals could be geared up for another advance following a healthy consolidation lower. Get your #metals update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/kkrd6p9jKs https://t.co/Fy1LqsUS9v
  • We are transitioning from August to September next week, but the seasonal swell associated may not immediately refill volatility coffers or trends. What to watch for this week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/29/SP-500-Bull-Trend-and-Dollar-Breakdown-Look-for-September-Seasonal-Shift.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/6eVuVtRVf7
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/f2CsPXi6Mc
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7HzovoH1fH https://t.co/a988dJPhmt
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/NWkBhWeSgd
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting

Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting

2020-08-29 16:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:
xauusd price chart

Chart Created with TradingView

Gold, XAU/USD, Federal Reserve, Average Inflation Targeting, Bond Yields – Talking Points:

  • The Federal Reserve’s adoption of average inflation targeting may underpin precious metal prices
  • Rising inflation expectations driving gold prices to record highs

Gold Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

Record low interest rates, accommodative monetary policy and extraordinary fiscal stimulus have buoyed precious metal prices and seemingly created the perfect environment for non-yielding assets to outperform.

This fundamental environment nurturing gold’s surge to fresh record highs is showing little signs of abating, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled the central bank’s updated monetary policy strategy “that will seek to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time”.

Speaking at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium, Powell flagged the “persistent undershoot of inflation from our 2 percent longer-run objective” as a cause for concern and stressed that “inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy [and] lead to an unwelcome fall in longer-term inflation expectations”.

With “well-anchored inflation expectations critical for giving the Fed the latitude to support employment when necessary” the central bank opted to introduce “a flexible form of average inflation targeting”.

Spot gold vs inflation

Data Source – Bloomberg

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Average inflation targeting essentially allows the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to extend accommodative monetary policy measures following periods of below-target price increases to “achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time”.

Given the Fed’s preferred measure of price growth has consistently undershot the mandated target since its implementation 8 years ago and current 5-year inflation expectations sit at just under 1.8%, record low interest rates appear here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Although the Fed’s intolerance to elevated levels of inflation is fundamentally bullish for gold prices, Powell’s statement that “if excessive inflationary pressures were to build….we would not hesitate to act” may concern bullion buyers, suggesting that perhaps only a mild overshoot will be tolerated by the US central bank.

US Jobless claims

Data Source – Bloomberg

Nevertheless, shifting focus to the FOMC’s second Congressionally-assigned goal of maximum employment it seems clear that an extension of stimulus measures is not only likely but necessary, as initial and continuing jobless claims remain at levels more than three times higher than the peak seen during the 2008 global financial crisis and the unemployment rate hovers at 10.2%.

Of course, the number of claims has declined significantly over the past 5 months and may be indicative of a recovering labor market.

However, high-frequency data suggests this recovery may be beginning to run out of steam as job postings on Indeed – the self-proclaimed number-one jobs website in the world – fell for the second consecutive week, ending a three-month run of consistent increases.

With that in mind, the Federal Reserve may have to expand its quantitative easing program in response to significant labor market slack in the coming weeks, after keeping its balance sheet steady at just under $7 trillion.

A marked increase in asset purchases probably intensifying bullion’s surge to fresh record highs by capping the potential upside for short-term bond yields and weighing on the performance of the liquidity-rich US Dollar.

Federal Reserve Balance sheet

Data Source – Bloomberg

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Australian Dollar May Rise on RBA, Economic Outlook, Strong Risk Appetite
Australian Dollar May Rise on RBA, Economic Outlook, Strong Risk Appetite
2020-08-28 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-24 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-23 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish