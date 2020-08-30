USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Out to Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-08-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows
2020-08-29 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD holding pattern as markets await September breakout. US #Dollar selling the dominant theme. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/A1CojqQNWN https://t.co/2BW66x5xtj
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/MNLEFgQ06H
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/Joc1vZ66Qy
  • Little remains settled in the macro backdrop but the British #Pound keeps on pushing higher against the #USD. Get your #currencies update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/XKkJGMB11L https://t.co/TbQ0iB2eEN
  • #Gold prices may turn higher as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the adoption of average inflation targeting. Get your #metals update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/Eo6zMtK2vw https://t.co/uaY28M7OCW
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true. Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/aiQhmuRls2
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/7rm3uIOQ8c
  • A trading plan is essentially a framework that guides traders through the entire trading process. It sets the conditions under which a trader enters trades, identifies markets, exits trades and manages risks. Learn how to make a trading plan here: https://t.co/WHTNI6DU0E https://t.co/6jNCXOZGCr
  • #Yen marked a second weekly rally against the #Dollar and takes $USDJPY into key support at the monthly range lows. Here are the levels that matter on the technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/UiLDcbDvoq https://t.co/U928j9HeED
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/aVAzFy7YRr https://t.co/yB58ktcIac
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited

2020-08-30 05:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • USD/MXN spikes and then corrects to end the week
  • Banxico seems divided of the future path of monetary policy

Another week comes to a close and USD/MXN has remained pretty much unchanged. Whilst the week started off pretty flat, the Mexican Peso fell on Thursday after Banxico released its meeting minutes, which allowed USD/MXN to recover some upside momentum.

The report showed that central bankers are divided on the future of monetary policy, as some believe there is no more room for interest rate cuts whilst others wish them to keep on coming. As a reminder, Banxico has cut rates 6 times this year, taking the benchmark from 7.25% to 4.50% in less than 9 months.

Mexico’s economic data continues to show a slump in the economy, as data reported this week showed that the Mexican economy had shrunk 18.7% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of the year. Data on trade showed the industry had started picking up but uncertainty about the future of emerging market economies might keep future trade weak.

On top of that, tropical storm Laura has been threatening the Gulf of Mexico for several days, with the possibility of putting safe havens in demand again, specially as widespread media coverage can get the fear ball rolling. Despite this, the US dollar seems to be in a very weak place at the moment, with little hopes of getting out in the short term.

The US’ handling of the pandemic has lead to irreparable damage to the economy, which has left the dollar in a weak position, losing its carry trade value against many other currencies. This is likely to limit the upside in USD/MXN, which, as seen on Thursday, is likely to run into key resistance as soon as it attempts to push higher.

This means short-term direction will be provided by Mexican fundamentals, with fear and overall uncertainty a big factor of any upside corrections. The outlook continues to be bearish in the medium term, but volatility is likely to creep up as we head into the new month, and traders must watch out for short-term reversions.

USD/MXN 4-hour chart (02August – 28August 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart

From a technical standpoint, USD/MXN remains on the path towards the descending trendline support, which now hangs around the 21.75 area. Friday’s price action confirmed that 21.84 is a key support area whilst upside continues to remain capped above 22.20.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Australian Dollar May Rise on RBA, Economic Outlook, Strong Risk Appetite
Australian Dollar May Rise on RBA, Economic Outlook, Strong Risk Appetite
2020-08-28 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN