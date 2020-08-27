News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-27 14:15:00
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
2020-08-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-27 14:15:00
USD/JPY Recovery at Risk as Jackson Hole Symposium Takes Centre Stage
2020-08-27 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Macklem Speech due at 15:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KU2kztdDDf
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.86% US 500: 0.44% FTSE 100: -0.13% France 40: -0.35% Germany 30: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RLt8VUyCGF
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.150% 3-Year: 0.178% 5-Year: 0.293% 7-Year:0.499% 10-Year: 0.711% 30-Year: 1.458% $TNX
  • The Pound is slightly better bid this morning despite reports overnight that Germany have scrapped plans to meet with EU ambassadors given the lack of tangible progress in trade talks.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/lBvZFpDDL8 https://t.co/qy2YKKw75F
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -1.33% Gold: -1.56% Silver: -2.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dPI1QcpUyW
  • 🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: 15.5% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • ...even if the Fed doesn't consider financial market health a top consideration for its policy efforts, we are certainly in the position where market trouble could have an overwhelmingly negative effect on the economy
  • Are there any serious Fed staff research papers that connects capital/financial market health to underlying economic health? Commentary seems to be circling closer and closer to this possible conclusion
Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting

Gold & USD Whipsaw as Fed Announces Average Inflation Targeting

2020-08-27 14:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

FED CHAIR POWELL JACKSON HOLE SYMPOSIUM SPEECH SENDS GOLD PRICE SNAPPING HIGHER & USD/JPY TUMBLING LOWER ONLY TO REVERSE

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell outlines revised central bank objectives for inflation targeting
  • Gold price rocketed higher initially in an attempt to resume its bullish trend
  • USD/JPY price action fell sharply then whipsawed with the broader US Dollar

Fed Chair Jerome Powell just took the podium at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium and has outlined changes to the central bank’s monetary policy framework. The Federal Reserve will now manage its monetary policy decisions using an average inflation target rather than a symmetric one. This could allow inflation to ‘run hot’ and overshoot the 2% objective following periods of subdued inflation below 2%.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

News out of Jackson Hole from Fed Chair Powell is fueling market volatility as expected. Gold prices surged and the US Dollar dropped immediately after the shift to average inflation targeting was announced, but the precious metal and world reserve currency have since whipsawed to reverse those moves.

GOLD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (26 AUG TO 27 AUG 2020)

Gold Price Chart Fed Jackson Hole Symposium Powell Speech Average Inflation Targeting

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Gold price action was trading in the red prior to comments from Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, then spiked sharply higher into positive territory, but has since surrendered those gains and currently trades down about 1% intraday at the time of writing. Gold volatility seems to roughly mirror currency volatility endured by the broader US Dollar.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 1% -4%
Weekly -2% 6% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (26 AUG TO 27 AUG 2020)

USD Price Chart Dollar to Yen Fed Chair Powell Speech Jackson Hole Inflation Targeting

USD/JPY price action declined notably as US Dollar weakening gained paced on the back of announced changes to the Federal Reserve’s policy framework. The Dollar-Yen dropped by 50-pips with its immediate reaction, which sent spot prices to the 105.60-level to take out prior session lows.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

On that note, US Treasury Yields slumped in the wake of Fed Chair Powell’s speech delivered just now at the Jackson Hole Symposium, and potentially explains momentary USD downside as the rate on 10-Year Treasuries briefly dipped to 65-basis points. Then again, as with the volatile swings in gold and the broader US Dollar, spot USD/JPY prices and 10-Year Treasury Yields whipsawed also and now looks to clear a zone of technical resistance around the 0.70% level. Additional remarks from the Fed Chair Powell speech like stating how the ‘inflation overshoot will be moderate’ could have catalyzed the round-trip by markets.

Keep Reading: Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Flirts With Fibonacci Ahead of Key Economic Event
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Flirts With Fibonacci Ahead of Key Economic Event
2020-08-27 11:14:00
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
Gold Price Bounces Off Support, Volatility Picks-Up as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Powell's Speech
2020-08-27 09:30:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Eyes Fed Powell, EUR/GBP Upside Risks
2020-08-27 08:05:00
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Defensive Before Powell Speech. Nifty 50 Up
2020-08-27 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bearish
Gold
Bullish