0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Will the RNC boost the US Dollar? Learn how to trade the impact of geopolitical volatility only on Trading Global Markets Decoded episode "How Politics Impacts the Stock Market" with @ZabelinDimitri: https://t.co/VRGDk2KxF3 https://t.co/FZMheFkaeN
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$426M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 7:00 PM ET/11:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/yMMY3uLzK9
  • What does the Jackson Hole symposium bring with it? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/jBCESi6Naw https://t.co/FJNBfgT41f
  • Gold price action has faced headwinds over recent trading sessions; the precious metal has pulled back 6.5% from all-time highs recorded earlier this month as interest rates creep up from historic lows. $XAU $GC_F $GLD https://t.co/TPA1Mi0N5T
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: 66 Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.67% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.34% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x6YlpjVQf0
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • USD/CAD snaps back ahead of the monthly low (1.3133) to retain the range bound price action from the previous week. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/4gqGVAWS44 https://t.co/BmDnZDbLxr
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JY9jtOP29W
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility

Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility

2020-08-25 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR, DOW JONES, GOLD PRICE VOLATILITY ELEVATED AROUND FEDERAL RESERVE JACKSON HOLE SYMPOSIUM DATES

The Fed is scheduled to kick off its annual economic policy symposium at Jackson Hole later this week. Federal Reserve officials host well-known central bankers and finance ministers from around the world every year to discuss burning issues facing global economies. It has been announced that “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy” is the topic for this year’s Jackson Hole Symposium, which the Fed will livestream this Thursday and Friday, August 27-28.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

This high-impact event scheduled on the DailyFX Economic Calendar has potential to spark some serious volatility across the broader market – particularly when viewed against a backdrop of unprecedented monetary policy intervention over recent months to stave off economic turmoil caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not to mention, the annual Fed symposium at Jackson Hole has historically catalyzed above-average readings of volatility for the US Dollar, Dow Jones, and gold.

US DOLLAR PRICE VOLATILITY ON JACKSON HOLE SYMPOSIUM DATES (CHART 1)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Volatility Federal Reserve Jackson Hole Symposium

US Dollar currency volatility observed is typically heightened around Jackson Hole Symposiums. This is indicated by intraday USD price action during the symposium compared to its respective 5-day average true range. The broader US Dollar Index could thus be at risk of making outsized moves in the days ahead. That said, the US Dollar could get a jolt if the Fed mentions changes to its view on interest rates, inflation, the pace of asset purchases going forward, or even yield curve targets.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Gloomy discussions of the lingering adverse impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on underlying economic conditions could prompt an influx of risk aversion and perhaps fuel demand for safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar. Conversely, underscoring the need to keep financial conditions accommodative and a ‘willingness to do more’ could weigh negatively on the Greenback. Download our comprehensive US Dollar forecast for additional insight found in our free trading guide below.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DOW JONES PRICE VOLATILITY ON JACKSON HOLE SYMPOSIUM DATES (CHART 2)

DJIA Price Chart Dow Jones Volatility Fed Symposium Jackson Hole

Volatility readings clocked by major stock market indices like the Dow Jones have been similarly elevated around the annual Fed Symposium. Though this is not always the case, which may be due to the seasonal summer lull and corresponding volatility compression, stocks could still swing wildly in response to remarks out of Jackson Hole.

Wall Street BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -15% -5%
Weekly -3% -6% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Doubts over sustaining the economic recovery since global GDP growth collapsed earlier this year stands out as one hot topic with potential of fueling equity volatility. Nevertheless, if global central bankers stand committed to providing an abundance of liquidity and maintaining benchmark interest rates at historic lows, the Dow Jones might continue marching higher with valuation multiples and other risk-assets.

GOLD PRICE VOLATILITY ON JACKSON HOLE SYMPOSIUM DATES (CHART 3)

Gold Price Chart Volatility Real Yields Fed Jackson Hole

Gold price action generally intensifies around the Jackson Hole Symposium as well. This comes as little surprise seeing that interest rates and inflation are two primary drivers of the precious metal’s direction and are also two themes often covered in great detail by the Fed at Jackson Hole. On that note, gold prices look like they are sitting on the edge of a knife as the anti-fiat asset teeters around a critical technical support level after falling 7% from its all-time high printed earlier this month.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium could serve as a platform that provides gold price action with a strong enough fundamental push that fuels a larger breakdown or recommencement of the broader bullish trend. Prematurely hinting at monetary policy exit strategies for down the road might roil gold bugs and motivate capitulation to recent selling pressure, whereas suggesting the need to down on recent accommodative efforts might keep precious metals bolstered.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
2020-08-25 04:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Gridlock, Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Gridlock, Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus
2020-08-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
2020-08-24 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Gold
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.