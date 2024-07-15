 Skip to Content
News
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
Market Week Ahead: ECB, Inflation, US Earnings, Tech Stocks
2024-07-12 16:25:50
News
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
News
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Jul 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: September Rate Cut Reawakens Gold Bulls
2024-07-15 16:07:23
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
News
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
British Pound Holds At ’24 Highs Vs USD But Starts To Look Stretched
2024-07-12 11:30:12
News
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Latest
2024-07-15 07:25:37
Japanese Yen Analysis – USD/JPY Trims Losses; Official Intervention or Jawboning?
2024-07-12 07:56:25
Gold Price Update: September Rate Cut Reawakens Gold Bulls

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • Gold prices to remain sensitive to dovish rate expectations, softer USD and yields
  • September Fed rate cut fully priced in
  • Major catalyst required to resuscitate suppressed gold volatility
  • Supplement your trading knowledge with an in-depth analysis of gold's outlook, offering insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Claim your free Q3 trading guide now!
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices to Remain Sensitive to Dovish Rate Expectations

Gold has appreciated, buoyed by last week’s lower US CPI data with the path of least resistance to the upside. The precious metal thrives in a low interest rate environment and the mere anticipation of a rate cut from the Fed in September has re-awoken gold bulls.

The precious metal had been hovering around the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the major 2020 – 2022 decline before the reacceleration to the upside. Gold prices subsided after reaching a new all-time high in May as China, the world’s largest purchaser of the precious metal, dialed back its monthly purchases.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The gold outlook is likely to will depend on whether a combination of a lower dollar and US yields can reinvigorate bullish demand at already elevated prices. However, at the heart of the recent move is the greater expectation of a Fed rate cut in September. Markets have fully priced in the cut and have opened the door to two rate cuts by year end with a 50% chance of a third.

CME FedWatch Tool Showing Rapid Change in Rate Cut Expectations

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly chart reveals the difficulty in pushing consistently above the prior high, as gold bulls failed to maintain upward momentum above $2,450 an ounce.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold volatility has subsided now that tensions in eastern Europe and the Middle East have cooled, although, fighting carries on. 30-day implied gold volatility (GVZ) has picked up more recently but it will take a major catalyst from here to entice buyers to return in a meaningful way to sustain prices well above the all-time high.

A graph with orange lines and black text Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

