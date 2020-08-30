News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data
2020-08-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Out to Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-08-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into Support at Monthly Lows
2020-08-29 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Dollar could be in for some more trouble in the week ahead as it fails to spring to life and presses on long-term support. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rnxq2BH1sP https://t.co/EAfdBCc3Sc
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/782gHedGTW https://t.co/LTG0alRoGs
  • $USDMXN sees a spike in volatility after Jackson Hole and Banxico meeting minutes. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/Moae1sk2t9 https://t.co/t2rV77RDho
  • The Canadian Dollar cleared key support barriers against the US Dollar on multiple chart time frames. Will $USDCAD extend losses and set course to reverse its trend from 2012? Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/cYrU1VxTrs https://t.co/fiSk0ayKx3
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/KTdK9oI9BC
  • $EURUSD holding pattern as markets await September breakout. US #Dollar selling the dominant theme. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/A1CojqQNWN https://t.co/2BW66x5xtj
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/MNLEFgQ06H
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/Joc1vZ66Qy
  • Little remains settled in the macro backdrop but the British #Pound keeps on pushing higher against the #USD. Get your #currencies update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/XKkJGMB11L https://t.co/TbQ0iB2eEN
  • #Gold prices may turn higher as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the adoption of average inflation targeting. Get your #metals update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/Eo6zMtK2vw https://t.co/uaY28M7OCW
Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data

Dow Jones May Climb on Dovish Fed, Improving Macro Data

2020-08-30 12:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES INDEX FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK:

  • A catch-up play in the cyclical-linked financials, real estate and consumer sectors may lift Dow Jones
  • The Fed has sent a clear dovish message to propel risk assets, sink the US Dollar
  • Better job market sentiment and strong rebound in manufacturing PMI data boosted confidence

Dow Jones Index Outlook:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stockindex has rebounded 56.4% from its trough observed in March, marking it one of the best-performing stock indices globally after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq index. Last week, Federal chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Holeeconomic policy symposium sent a clear dovish message to stock investors – that the central bank will allow inflation to overshoot for a period of time before stabilizing at a long-term target of 2%.

That meant, the Fed is likely to keep its monetary policy accommodative in the foreseeable future, even if the economy faces overheating and rising inflation during the recovery phase. The message is stock market friendly, and thus may give Dow Jones a strong push to catch up with its Wall Street peers – the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, both of which have already set fresh record highs for a few consecutive sessions.

The fact that the Fed is willing to tolerate higher inflation has pushed the US Treasury yield curve higher, even though the interest rates are kept low. This creates an effective ‘negative interest rate’ environment as inflation may overshoot nominal interests rates. A negative interest rate environment naturally encourages investing and spending, while discouraging savings. Therefore, the Fed’s policy guidance may, in the mid- to long-term, boost cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary, real estates, and financials.

Besides, the fundamental picture is improving in the United States. A ‘V-shaped’ recovery in global manufacturing PMI readings collected by Markit suggests a solid recovery in demand and supply of goods, showing the resilience of the global manufacturing network in a time of huge uncertainty (chart below). The US job market has shown signs of improving too, as suggested by a fairly smooth decline in weekly jobless claims data (chart below).

Recovery in Markit manufacturing PMI readings globally

Markit Manufacturing PMIS

Source: Bloomberg, Dailyfx

US weekly jobless claims (in millions)

US Weekly Jobless Claims

Source: Bloomberg, Dailyfx

Doubts remains, however, about the Dow Jones’ rick valuation as the stock benchmark has never been so expensive in the past decade or so. Trading at over 24 times price-to-earnings (P/E), it is at its most expensive level since 2002 – the time of the ‘dot-com’ bubble.

As the Dow moved along its upward trajectory, stocks became more expensive. Rich valuation renders the stock market vulnerable to technical pullbacks should negative catalysts kick in. And the market is never lacking for potential black swan events.

Dow Jones Industrial Average vs. P/E ratio

Dow Jones vs PE Ratio

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Quick Rebound Shows Upside is Limited
2020-08-30 05:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting Breakout From Monthly Range
2020-08-30 00:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
Gold Prices May Rise as Federal Reserve Adopts Average Inflation Targeting
2020-08-29 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish