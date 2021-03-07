News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Weaken if ECB Increases Bond Buying
2021-03-07 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-07 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Market sentiment was a mixed bag this past week, with a rotation out of growth and into value stocks witnessed. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 1.8% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed roughly 1.91% off its value. In Europe, the UK’s FTSE 100 outperformed, gaining 2.27%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.35%.

All eyes remained on longer-term Treasury yields. The 10-year rate continued to climb into new highs for the year, reflecting rising confidence in the broader economic outlook as inflation expectations are driven higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also appeared to be rather sanguine about developments in bond markets.

The US Dollar mostly outperformed its major counterparts, with the exception of the Canadian Dollar. Some of the worst-performing ones were the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen. Taking a look at commodities, WTI crude oil prices soared, closing at the highest since 2018. Unexpected output holds from OPEC+ drove energy prices. Anti-fiat gold prices further weakened.

Ahead, traders will be tuning into the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada monetary policy announcements. The rise in longer-term government bond yields has not been mutually exclusive to the United States, those in Canada and Europe are also rising. As such, it will be key to see how central bankers feel about longer-term bonds and whether or not action is warranted.

Covid vaccinations have been driving the improving global growth outlook, but as nations open up, there is a risk that some may let their guard down. Traders will also be watching US and German CPI data for updates on inflation. Canada will release its latest jobs report, with Australian and United States consumer sentiment to also cross the wires. What else is in store ahead?

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Eyes Inflation Data after NFP Boost

The US Dollar is moving higher after a blowout NFP report bolstered confidence in the US economic recovery. Markets will now turn attention to next week’s US inflation data which could boost the Greenback further.

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?

Rising longer-term Treasury yields and a relatively sanguine Fed may place the Nasdaq 100 at risk as the Dow Jones holds up. Are growth stocks falling out of favor for value ones?

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Weaken if ECB Increases Bond Buying

This Thursday’s meeting of ECB policymakers is live; there will be no major changes to Eurozone monetary policy but it could be tweaked in response to rising sovereign bond yields.

Gold Price Outlook Remains Mired by Broader Recovery in US Yields

The recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields may keep gold prices under pressure as the Federal Reserve appears to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy.

Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations

Supply constraints, rebounding global demand and rising inflation expectations may drive crude oil prices higher in the near term.

GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum

The British Pound continues to face downside pressure as corrective trades continue.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace

The Canadian Dollar could extend its recent stretch of gains considering potential that the Bank of Canada might signal QE tapering along with its scheduled interest rate decision due this week.

Technical Forecasts:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Given the size of the rally in the eleven months preceding the beginning of the current decline a broader sell-off looks warranted.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

The US Dollar gained as much as 2.80% in less than two weeks – a stark contrast to the prolonged sell-off from last year. Is a bigger shift afoot as rates markets go awry?

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?

Rising yields and US Dollar creates a weak environment for gold, which trades at a 9-month low.

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie March Lower- AUD/USD Eyes 2021 Low

Australian Dollar plunged 4.8% off the yearly highs with the reversal risking a deeper pullback into March. Here are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly chart.

Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife

No matter where you look, the Euro is under a great deal of technical pressure: versus the commodity currencies (EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD) or even against the Nordic currencies (EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK). In this week’s technical review, we’ll examine the damage wrought upon the three major EUR-crosses: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, and EUR/USD.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

currencies vs gold and dollar chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

