GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Unfazed Fed, Real Yields to Undermine EUR/USD
2021-03-05 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
2021-03-05 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USDJPY Charges Higher Between Post-Powell Yield Rally and Nasdaq Breakdown
2021-03-05 04:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCHF is continuing to strengthen today, now trading above the 0.9300 level. The pair is currently at its highest point since last July after three weeks of continued strength, rising from 0.8900 in mid February to its current levels. $USD $CHF https://t.co/WCVGdCvLFq
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your week with a quick update on #NFP and more from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/zrOo2scbiE
  • US, EU said to reach deal to suspend Boeing-Airbus tariffs. $USD $EUR
  • #Silver hit a fresh one month low today. The precious metal is currently trading right around the 25.00 level, its lowest point since late January. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/DhVcp7ULYO
  • 🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: 5.7% Expected: 5.5% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N9GeMoaLjM
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: -0.34% France 40: -0.55% Germany 30: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XcycPxwwyi
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.5% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • US Indices are currently mixed, paring their earlier morning gains as the trading session advances. The Nasdaq continues to lead the decline. DOW +0.08% NDX -1.41% SPX -0.32% RUT -0.95% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Rising bond yields keep the USD supported as market sentiment turns negative BTC/USD looking vulnerable to further downside pressure. Get your $btc market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/XyrDPZ13N7 https://t.co/xVbeYd4DHh
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum

GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

GBP Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

BOND MARKET CONTINUES TO SHINE: Powell’s commentary this week has been less than amusing, providing little to no guidance about the Federal Reserve’s future actions regarding a rapid increase in bond yields. This phenomenon has seen equities drop significantly as investors scramble to understand what this means regarding future inflation and the possibility of an adjustment to monetary policy, leaving the US Dollar as the main winner for the week.

GBP WEAKNESS REMAINS: all throughout the beginning of 2021 the British Pound was a strong outperformer in the FX space, reaching 3-year highs against the likes of the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen. This lead to the bullish run becoming far overstretched, causing a quick reversal in the last two weeks, with further downside still attainable in the short-run. There is a scarcity of UK economic data next week so momentum is likely to remain focused on the bond market and the reaction of Central Banks, which has overshadowed the vaccination rhetoric from the last few weeks.

GBP/USD: despite the recent sell-offs in the pound, GBP/USD is still hovering above the level seen at the beginning of February, and a recent fall below the lower bound of a rising trend suggests that corrective selling is not yet overdone. The Stochastic oscillator suggests that if we see some sideways consolidation to start the new week, further downside pressure may emerge before the pair is oversold. Short-term support may be seen at the 50-day moving average (1.3781) whilst resistance remains at the 1.40 mark before facing the upper bound of the uptrend at 1.4075.

GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY: the pair has made two attempts to break the 150 level in the last week, but the pound seems to lack the bullish support needed to overcome such level, at least in the short-term. Bias continues to be tilted to the upside, but the stochastic has come off significantly since the peak attempted yesterday, so further retracements may be expected before the 150 mark is attacked again. Short-term support may arise between the 20 (149.52) and 50 (149.21) period moving averages on the four-hour chart, followed by the horizontal level at 148, where the 100 period SMA converges.

GBP/USD 4-hour Chart

GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-03-01 15:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Will Rising Yields Derail Stock Market's Upward Trajectory?
S&P 500 Forecast: Will Rising Yields Derail Stock Market's Upward Trajectory?
2021-02-28 14:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Propped Up by Rising Yields and Weaker Equities
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Propped Up by Rising Yields and Weaker Equities
2021-02-28 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bullish