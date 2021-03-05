News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-05 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
2021-03-05 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Positive vaccine progress, fiscal stimulus hopes and an unperturbed Federal Reserve may open the door for long-term Treasury yields to continue pressing higher, and in turn weigh on gold prices. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/TdGhZ82s8r https://t.co/w6YS6Gl11K
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EK7xQumFxO
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: 0.21% Silver: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/P7gJseotDu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.46%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/74GpZteOGK
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.15% France 40: 1.09% Germany 30: 0.92% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/CjZTVpoYZr
  • Waiting around in the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse when the realization hits that those GenZ traders were talking about a different Clubhouse...
  • The price of oil trades to a fresh yearly high ($65.77) as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies continue to regulate production. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/haIlCw8doA https://t.co/UYYTrt3gZc
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (JAN) Actual: $-1.31B Expected: $12B Previous: $8.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (JAN) Actual: $-1.31B Expected: $12B Previous: $9.73B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • The New Zealand Dollar may resume its broader uptrend, with NZD/USD and NZD/JPY eyeing key rising support. NZD/CAD and NZD/CHF appear to have more room for near-term losses, however.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6hD7zsNHIh https://t.co/GYzNZw2nVT
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Gold Price Analysis and News

  • USD and Bond Yield Rally Weakens the Appeal for Gold
  • The Line In the Sand for Gold

USD and Bond Yield Rally Weakens the Appeal for Gold

Another week of losses for the (not so) precious metal, which is on course to post a 2% drop at the time of writing. The move is largely in line with the seasonally weak pattern for Gold. Alongside this, as we highlighted last week, the relentless rise in global bond yields and the recent surge in the USD has reduced the appeal for holding gold. Reminder, real yields have been the main determinant for the moves in gold, therefore as real yields continue to rise with the Fed showing little concerns regarding the rise, risks remain tilted to the downside.

The Line In the Sand for Gold

Another contributing factor that has weighed on gold has been the persistent outflows in gold-backed ETFs, which have reported their longest losing streak since December 2016. In turn, gold is now trading at arguably the last line of defence for remaining bulls at 1690. This level has so far stemmed further declines, however, with bounces lacking any real follow through, this level will undoubtfully come into play in the upcoming weak, whereby failure to hold opens to door to 1670 and 1650 below. On the topside, a close above topside resistance at 1760 (prior support, now resistance) will be needed to alter the technical landscape.

Gold Chart: Daily Time Frame

XAU Chart

Source: Refinitiv

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -4% 1%
Weekly 4% 14% 5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Looking ahead: Bond Markets Will Continue to Steal the Limelight

With the Fed now in the blackout period, the moves in the bond market and by extension the USD, will continue to garner attention for gold. In turn, US bond auctions will be in focus and even more so after the poor 7yr note auction at the backend of February, should the upcoming auctions follow a similar pattern, gold could be instore for yet another challenging week.

Bond Market Calendar

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Key Levels
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Key Levels
2021-02-28 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Signals More Losses Ahead
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Signals More Losses Ahead
2021-02-27 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed