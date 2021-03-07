Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie March Lower- AUD/USD Eyes 2021 Low

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart

AUD/USD reversal looks to challenge 2021 range lows

Aussie key support into 7563– key resistance back at 7836

The Australian Dollar has plummeted more than 4.8% against the US Dollar off the January highs with the late-February sell-off carrying over into the start of March trade. The reversal off multi-year highs threatens a deeper correction in the weeks ahead – our focus is on a reaction on a test of the yearly range lows just lower. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart heading into the close of the year. for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie technical setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In last month’s Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the AUD/USD breakout kept, “the broader focus higher in price but the advance may be vulnerable into the close of the month as weekly momentum stretches into multi-year highs.” An outside-week reversal candle off the highs into the February close on building momentum divergence highlighted the threat for Aussie exhaustion with price now attempting to mark a weekly close back below yearly open support at 7701 (note that the yearly high-week close now comes in at 7705).

Weekly support now rests at the yearly opening-range lows at 7563 and is backed closely by basic trendline support extending off the late-April lows- a break / weekly close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant high was registered last month with such a scenario exposing initial support objectives at the May 2017 low-week close at ~7385. Initial resistance steady at 7701/05 with a breach / close above 7836 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar now risks a deeper March correction with the AUD/USD price reversal approaching multi-month uptrend support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 7563 / channel support- keep an eye for a larger reaction there IF reached. Ultimately, a larger setback may offer more favorable opportunities with a close back above this week’s highs needed to reassert the broader long-bias. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

