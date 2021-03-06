News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-06 08:15:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-06 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/vABKiG4WNe
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/IQyDCjb5Dn
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/xFYoNUKhsM
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/ZjrCYXTIdD
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/dPE4AsJxqv
  • What are some trading takeaways from 2020, as we jump into the new year? Find out with your free guide here: https://t.co/e7udCTJlmf #DailyfxGuides https://t.co/9bsQkh2WMF
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/DJccj3qiig
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/UK4E7wD6s8
  • Copper is on track to make a sixth consecutive monthly gain as prices inch towards its all-time high. The global backdrop remains supportive despite a short-term pause in the rally. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/STEYeIG042 https://t.co/R794ENkS3c
  • Retail trader signals still hint that the Dow Jones and S&P 500 may be at risk, placing the focus on year-long rising trendlines to see if dominant upside biases hold.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lFpzIFNmzW https://t.co/FoHTLDJWJe
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations

Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • Supply constraints, rebounding global demand and rising inflation expectations may drive crude oil prices higher in the near term.
  • Break above 2008 uptrend hints at further gains for oil prices.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Supply constraints have sent crude oil prices storming higher in recent days, as OPEC+ shocked market participants by opting to keep its current output settings steady, despite previously contemplating introducing an additional 1.5 million barrels a day of output next month. Even more surprising was the announcement from Saudi Arabia that it would make the 1 million barrel-per-day voluntary production cut it introduced in February open ended.

This amounts to the cartel withholding 7 million barrels-per-day from the market, and may open the door for crude oil prices to continue gaining ground in the near term. Maintenance works at three of Western Canada’s major oil sands producers will also tighten global supplies further, with a reduction of 500,000 bpd expected next month.

OPEC Crude Oil Production Output

OPEC Oil Output

Data Source – Bloomberg

Rising inflation expectations may also serve as a tailwind for crude oil prices, as the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines, falling infection rates, and extensive fiscal support fuels speculation that an acceleration in consumer price growth is on the horizon.

Indeed, 5-year breakeven inflation rates have surged to the highest levels in over a decade, and appear to have dragged oil prices along for the ride.

Therefore, rising inflation expectations, supply constraints, and rebounding demand may pave the way for crude oil to extend its recent surge higher in the coming months.

5Y Breakeven vs. Oil Price

Data Source – Bloomberg

Crude Oil Weekly Chart – Break of 2008 Downtrend Hints at Extended Gains

From a technical perspective, the outlook for crude seems skewed to the upside as price surges above psychological resistance at 60.00 and pierces through the downtrend extending from the 2008 high.

With the RSI storming into overbought territory, and the MACD climbing to its highest levels since 2011, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A weekly close above the 2019 high (66.58) would probably intensify buying pressure and carve a path for price to challenge the 2018 high (76.88).

However, if 66.50 holds firm prices may enter a period of consolidation above the psychologically imposing 60.00 mark, before resuming the primary uptrend extending from the March 2020 nadir.

Crude Oil Chart

Crude oil weekly chart created using Tradingview

Crude Oil Daily Chart – Ascending Channel Guiding Price Higher

Zooming into the daily chart bolsters the bullish outlook depicted on the weekly timeframe, as crude oil continues to track constructively within the confines of an Ascending Channel.

With prices hovering above all six moving averages, and the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, further gains appear in the offing.

A daily close above psychological resistance at 65.00 would probably coincide with the RSI jumping above 70, and likely result in prices climbing to challenge key resistance at the 2019 high (66.58).

Alternatively, if 65.00 successfully neutralizes near-term selling pressure, a counter-trend pullback to confluent support at the 8-EMA and February 18 high (62.25) could be on the cards.

Crude Oil Chart

Crude oil daily chart created using Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 35.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.79 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 25.61% lower than yesterday and 11.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.30% higher than yesterday and 3.31% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Eyes Inflation Data after NFP Boost
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Eyes Inflation Data after NFP Boost
2021-03-06 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace
2021-03-06 04:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
2021-03-05 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-03-01 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude