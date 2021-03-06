US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Eyes Inflation Data after NFP Boost

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-06 08:15:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-06 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/ZjrCYXTIdD
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/dPE4AsJxqv
  • What are some trading takeaways from 2020, as we jump into the new year? Find out with your free guide here: https://t.co/e7udCTJlmf #DailyfxGuides https://t.co/9bsQkh2WMF
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/DJccj3qiig
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/UK4E7wD6s8
  • Copper is on track to make a sixth consecutive monthly gain as prices inch towards its all-time high. The global backdrop remains supportive despite a short-term pause in the rally. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/STEYeIG042 https://t.co/R794ENkS3c
  • Retail trader signals still hint that the Dow Jones and S&P 500 may be at risk, placing the focus on year-long rising trendlines to see if dominant upside biases hold.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lFpzIFNmzW https://t.co/FoHTLDJWJe
  • The path for the Japanese Yen seems to favor the downside looking at a majors-based index. USD/JPY may rise within its Ascending Channel, but there is some scope for a healthy correction. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7XFJiCYYEM https://t.co/KfLyB2t1jP
  • The British Pound’s recent slip lower against its major counterparts may prove short-lived. Key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF and EUR/GBP. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Y48cF2qi9M https://t.co/ia3Bgq0ZTp
  • Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid -BBG
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Eyes Inflation Data after NFP Boost

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Eyes Inflation Data after NFP Boost

Thomas Westwater, Analyst
US Dollar Index Chart

Chart created with TradingView

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • Federal Reserve Chair Powell unfazed by Treasury market volatility
  • US Dollar boosted by blowout NFP as US economic outlook strengthens
  • US Inflation data on tap for next week may direct US Dollar’s path ahead
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar moved higher after an impressive Non-farm payrolls report for February crossed the wires Friday morning at 379k versus an expected 182k, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. US Dollar strength accelerated following the report, reflecting the economy’s strength amid a reopening as vaccination distribution accelerates. Economic data in the US has been consistently beating expectations to the upsides, evidenced through the US Citi Economic Surprise Index.

US Dollar vs citi economic surprise index

Treasury yields marched higher following the report but subsequently faded lower. Still, the Treasury curve has steepened significantly as economic conditions improve and new Treasury issuances to fund stimulus measures are expected. The US Dollar has started to track higher with rising yields more recently and that trend may continue as the outlook for the US economy brightens.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week appeared unconcerned with bond market volatility. However, Governor Lael Brainard stated that she had her eye on developments in the bond market and is “paying close attention.” The benchmark 10-year yield slipped lower after the jobs report although it remains near multi-month highs.

Next week may provide further direction for the Greenback, with US inflation data on tap. Analysts expect inflation on a year-over-year basis to increase to 1.7% from the prior 1.4%, although core inflation – which excludes energy prices and other volatile items – is forecasted to remain at 1.4%. The rise in crude oil and other energy commodities is one reason analysts are expecting the higher figure.

That said, a beat on next week’s inflation data may inspire additional confidence in the US economic recovery - underpinning the USD further. Markets will also get a read on consumer sentiment data through the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey. Again, a better-than-expected print may bolster the economic outlook and push the US Dollar higher. Inflation expectations through breakevens have been on the move higher as the US outlook strengthens.

US Dollar Index (DXY) vs US 10-year Breakeven Inflation Rate

US Dollar vs breakeven inflation rate

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace
2021-03-06 04:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
2021-03-05 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-03-01 15:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR