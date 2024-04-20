Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Trend Refuses to Quit

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EU Inflation Data Bolsters Case for June Rate Cut
2024-04-17 14:10:48
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow retreat slows and S&P 500 holds above 5000, while Hang Seng rallies sharply
2024-04-18 10:04:10
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Braced for Further Swings in Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates
2024-04-19 10:30:14
Gold Price Update: Israeli Attack Lifts Safe Haven Appeal, Weighs on Risk Assets
2024-04-19 08:10:07
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Trade Setups & Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2024-04-18 23:00:05
Pound Sterling Latest: BoE Inflation Nod Hampers GBP Recovery
2024-04-18 14:39:53
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-04-19 15:30:00
USD/JPY Latest: Trilateral Meeting Hints at Co-ordinated Intervention Effort
2024-04-18 11:11:21
More View More
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Trend Refuses to Quit

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Trend Refuses to Quit

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Weekly Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold price shaped by Middle East Conflict to end the Week
  • The prospect of de-escalation and the potential for positive earnings may allow a brief reprieve from overbought conditions
  • US data returns as Q1 GDP and PCE inflation headline next week’s calendar
  • Empower yourself to make informed trading decisions this quarter – download our Gold Q2 forecast
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Shaped by Middle East Conflict to end the Week

Gold is a well-known safe haven and has acted like one during the latest phase of the conflict in the Middle East involving Israel and Iran. In the early hours of Friday morning, the precious metal spiked higher as reports of explosions in Iran spread. Israel has communicated that it would respond after hundreds of Iranian drones targeted the nation but proved mostly ineffective in the end.

The international community watched on, hoping for a de-escalation which may be on the cards as Iran appears not to have any immediate plan to retaliate, according to a senior Iranian official – Sky News.

In fact, reports out of Iran have brushed off that this was an attack and prefer to call it an infiltration rather than an attack as no major damage was reported.

Nevertheless, gold prices spiked higher and as more detail emerged, eased throughout the morning. Later on in the day, gold appeared to revert back into its upward trajectory, looking to close the week higher for a fifth consecutive time. Gold trades above the 1.618% Fibonacci extension of the major 2020-2022 move ($2360) and a weekly close above this level reinforces the solid uptrend and a retest of the all-time high and potentially another push higher, towards $2500.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

However, US tech stocks and even AI-focused stocks are due to announce earnings for the first quarter of the year which may help risk assets halt the sell-off if the overall mood is positive. With the Fed likely to delay rate cuts, potentially to next year, US equities have endured the sharpest pullback since the impressive bull run began in October last year.

Therefore, with the prospect of de-escalation and the possibility of encouraging earnings reports, gold may finally recover from overbought conditions and consolidate. It must be noted that the bull trend is very much still in play over the more medium-term but next week could see the metal’s impetus dampened to a degree all else equal.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Major Event Risk on the Horizon: US Data Returns to Prominence

There are a number of important data points next week including Australian CPI, EU flash PMI data and the Bank of Japan meeting but the most relevant data for gold, lies with the US GDP and PCE figures.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Forecast: Geopolitics and Heavyweight US Data Will Run EUR/USD Next Week
Euro Weekly Forecast: Geopolitics and Heavyweight US Data Will Run EUR/USD Next Week
2024-04-20 05:01:17
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Lighter Data Week Could Mean Some Respite
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Lighter Data Week Could Mean Some Respite
2024-04-19 17:00:00
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: USD to Remain Supported via Fed, ECB Policy Divergence
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: USD to Remain Supported via Fed, ECB Policy Divergence
2024-04-14 05:00:49
British Pound Forecast – Will UK Data Help Stem the Latest GBP/USD Sell-Off?
British Pound Forecast – Will UK Data Help Stem the Latest GBP/USD Sell-Off?
2024-04-12 17:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 23h
Last updated: Apr 19, 2024