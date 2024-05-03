Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
2024-05-02 02:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
More View More
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs

Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Apple (APPL) Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs

  • Apple drives risk sentiment ahead of US NFPs.
  • Japanese Yen is starting to push higher after intervention.
  • US dollar slips to a three-week low.

Learn how to trade a range of market conditions with our free trading guides

Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Apple’s Q2 earnings are giving markets an early boost, after the world’s 2nd largest company beat market expectations across a range of metrics and announced a record-breaking USD110 billion share buyback, up from USD90 billion last year. Apple shares rose by 2.3% during regular hours and added nearly 6% in after-hours trading. The move higher has broken a recent series of lower highs and leaves $196-$200 as the next zone of resistance.

Apple (APPL) Daily Chart

image1.png

IG All Sessions Chart

Keep informed of all earnings releases with the DailyFX Earnings Calendar

The Japanese Yen is finally seeing the benefit from the recent rounds of official intervention and is pushing higher, in holiday-thinned trade. USD/JPY is back just above 153.00, its lowest level in nearly three weeks, and is moving towards a prior area of interest around 151.90. Below here 150.00 comes into focus. Japan is closed on Monday 6th.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

A recent sell-off in US Treasury yields is weighing on the US dollar. UST 2s hit 5.04% on Thursday and are now quoted at around 4.93%, while the benchmark UST 10s are offered at 4.63%, around 7 basis points lower than this week’s high.

The US dollar index remains channel bound and recent thoughts that a bullish flag was forming are being tested. Today’s US Jobs Report (13:30 UK) will decide the dollar’s fate ahead of the weekend.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

The latest bout of risk-on sentiment can be seen in the VIX ‘fear gauge’ which is now testing multi-week lows. The VIX is now testing both the 50- and 200-day simple moving average, and a confirmed break below these two indicators could see the VIX testing a cluster of prior lows down to the 12.00 level in the coming days.

VIX Daily Price Chart

image4.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold is trading sideways in a small range today after this week’s break out from a bearish flag setup. The precious metal has tested support around $2,280/oz. on three occasions this week and a weaker-than-expected US Job Report or a further strengthening of the current risk-on move will see gold test this support again.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image5.png

Charts via TradingView

IG Retail Sentiment show 55.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.27 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.87% higher than yesterday and 1.20% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.14% lower than yesterday and 2.91% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -5% 2%
Weekly 1% -2% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Are you risk-on or risk-off ?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Update – US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen on the Move, Apple Earnings and NFPs Next
Market Update – US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen on the Move, Apple Earnings and NFPs Next
2024-05-02 08:07:06
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
Risk Sentiment Positive: VIX and Gold Move Lower, US Dollar Firms, Amazon’s Results Near
2024-04-30 07:58:50
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 3, 2024