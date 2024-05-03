 Skip to Content
News
Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release
2024-05-03 11:30:41
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
News
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
2024-05-02 02:05:00
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: BoE Policy Call Tops The Bill

British Pound Weekly Forecast: BoE Policy Call Tops The Bill

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound Forecast: Bullish

  • The Bank of England will make its May monetary policy decision on Thursday
  • It’s highly unlikely to cut rates, but may give some clues as to when it might
  • GBP/USD has some momentum, can it keep it?
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The greenback has been generally boosted by the pushing back of expectations as to when the Federal Reserve might get around to cutting rates. The markets are pretty sure there’ll be no more increases, but it’s also far from certain now that there’ll be more than a single cut this year.

That prognosis at least was bolstered on May 3 by the release of official labor market data out of the US. April’s rise in new nonfarm jobs missed forecasts substantially, while the unemployment rate ticked up. It’s too soon to tell if this is a minor blip in what has been a strong data series, or something more serious. However, markets leaned toward the latter in their reaction, which accounts for some of GBP/USD’s vigor.

Back to the Pound. The Bank of England will give its May monetary policy decision on Friday. No change is expected. Indeed, forecasts as to when rates might fall have been pushed back, to the point where the market may well be relieved if it gets even one small reduction this year, possibly in the third quarter. However, the voting split on the nine member Monetary Policy Committee will be of great interest. Last time eight voted to leave rates alone, and one wanted to reduce them.

To some extent the same difficulty bedevils all major central banks. Inflation may be heading in the right direction, but it remains above target and is proving ‘stickier’ than many hoped at the start of this year. However, unlike the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England is presiding over an anemic economy. Indeed, this month’s forecasts from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expected the United Kingdom to be the weakest economy in the Group of Seven next year.

Given that it’s perhaps hard to see why GBP/USD should remain quite as elevated as it does. It certainly remains far closer to the last eighteen months’ peaks than to their lows. Some of this is accounted for by a general revival in risk appetite. However, most of it must be down to the fact that the markets are now far from sure that UK rates will be falling much faster than those in the US. As nothing is likely to upset that view in the week ahead, Sterling’s uptrend may have a little further to run.

Learn how to trade news events and data releases like a pro

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by David Cottle
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

GBPUSD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Weekly Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The downtrend channel from the peaks of late February remains very much in play, with the last two weeks’ bounce clearly spurred by a bear failure at its lower boundary. Retracement support at 1.2672 is now in focus with its fate into the trading week’s end likely to be a good directional clue.

If the current downtrend channel holds, it must surely give way, putting the spotlight on late October’s lows just above 1.2600 and that psychological level itself. Sterling bulls will hope to try the channel top, with the 50-day moving average now providing resistance just ahead of it.

Despite a couple of weeks’ gains, the Pound looks by no means overbought at current levels and, while strong long-term gains look unlikely, there does appear to be a little bullish momentum behind the Pound now.

So, it’s a bullish call this week, albeit a very cautious one.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

