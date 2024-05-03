US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release
2024-05-03 11:30:41
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
2024-05-02 02:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
More View More
US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid

US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The latest US Jobs Report showed hiring slowed in April with just 175k new jobs added compared to forecasts of 243k and an upwardly revised 315k in March (from 303k). Average hourly earnings y/y fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9%, while the unemployment rate ticked 0.1% higher to 3.9%.

image1.png

Today’s release pushed market expectations of rate cuts higher, with the latest probabilities showing around 50 basis points of rate cuts this year. At the start of the week, this figure was around 28 basis points. According to market forecasts, a September rate cut is now fully priced in.

image2.png

Learn how to trade data and news events with our free, expert guide.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The US dollar fell sharply post-NFP release with the dollar index breaking through the 105.00 level with ease. The next level of support, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, is seen at 104.38.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image3.png

US indices pushed higher after the Jobs Report with Nasdaq futures adding 200 points before drifting a touch lower…

Nasdaq Futures 10 Minute Chart

image4.png

…while the S&P futures added just over 40 points.

S&P 500 Futures 10 Minute Chart

image5.png
US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 7% 1%
Weekly -4% 8% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release
Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release
2024-05-03 11:30:41
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
2024-05-02 02:05:00
Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Grows Cautious on Inflation; Gold, USD, Yields Await Powell
Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Grows Cautious on Inflation; Gold, USD, Yields Await Powell
2024-05-01 18:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 57m
Last updated: May 3, 2024