EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release
2024-05-03 11:30:41
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
FTSE 100 Bucks the Trend and Remains Bid amid Jittery Dow and S&P 500 ahead of FOMC​​​
2024-05-01 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
2024-05-02 02:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Apple Soars, Gold Struggles, USD and VIX Slip, Sentiment Positive Ahead of NFPs
2024-05-03 07:49:08
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release

Euro Gains Again As Risk Appetite Holds Up Into Key US Payroll Release

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro (EUR/USD) Latest Analysis and Charts

  • EUR/USD rises for a third straight day
  • Corporate earnings have boosted overall risk appetite
  • US labor stats are firmly in focus

Download our Q2 Euro Technical and Fundamental Forecasts for Free!!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro was higher against the United States Dollar on Friday with market risk appetite sending the latter broadly lower.

Apple’s second-quarter earnings generally pleased, or relieved, the crowds after their release on Thursday. They beat expectations across various metrics and added a blockbuster, $110 billion share buyback. It wasn’t all good news by any means, however. The tech giant fretted a challenging demand environment, particularly in China, but equity investors were disposed to focus on the positives.

French banks have added to the cheer on Friday, with strong reports from Credit Agricole and Societe Generale.

While the Euro has benefitted from a generally more upbeat market risk tone, it’s hard to see the current rally lasting given that prospects for the European Central Bank’s monetary policy seem to diverge markedly from those for the Federal Reserve.

The ECB is expected to fire the starting gun on rate reductions next month, while the market is now starting to doubt whether we’ll see any similar action from the Fed at all this year given the enduring spring in the US economy’s step. The Euro held gains on Friday despite news of a surprise fall in French industrial production which only underlines the contrasting fortuned of the Eurozone and US.

The next major trading cue for EUR/USD and, of course, most other markets, will be the release of key US labor market statistics later on Friday. Expectations center around a 243,000 April rise in nonfarm payrolls and a steady overall unemployment rate of 3.8%. A stronger release will cast more doubt on the prospect of US rate cuts this year and may see EUR/USD gains fizzle.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

EUR/USD’s uptrend from mid-May has seen the pair edge back into the broad trading band that contained trade between early January and mid-April. That now offers support at February 14’s low of 1.06950 and retracement support at 1.07205.

Bulls will face resistance at the 50-day moving average which comes in at 1.07916, with 1.08815 and 1.08534 waiting above that. The latter level is derived from the downtrend line from the peak of December 28.

IG’s own sentiment index suggests that EUR/USD’s near-term path is uncertain, with a narrow majority of 53% bearish at current levels. However, despite two weeks of steady gains, the pair’s Relative Strength Index shows it by no means overbought, suggesting that the path higher remains open if risk appetite holds up.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -30% 18% -9%
Weekly -25% 19% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid
US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid
2024-05-03 13:03:20
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
US Dollar on Tenterhooks Ahead of US Jobs Data; Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/USD
2024-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
US Dollar Outlook Post Fed Decision: EUR/USD & GBP/USD - Technical Analysis
2024-05-02 02:05:00
Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Grows Cautious on Inflation; Gold, USD, Yields Await Powell
Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Grows Cautious on Inflation; Gold, USD, Yields Await Powell
2024-05-01 18:10:00
Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: May 3, 2024