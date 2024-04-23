British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
EURUSD Steadies As Market Looks Ahead To Key US Inflation Numbers
2024-04-22 13:30:36
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
Dow retreat slows and S&P 500 holds above 5000, while Hang Seng rallies sharply
2024-04-18 10:04:10
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold’s Surge Halted as Risk Appetite Returns, US Economic Data in Focus
2024-04-23 11:30:40
Risk Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Silver and S&P 500 Price Trends
2024-04-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Alert: Suzuki Stresses Trilateral Support Ahead of Golden Week
2024-04-23 08:10:06
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis and Outlooks
2024-04-22 17:00:30
More View More
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations

British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound (GBP/USD) News and Analysis

  • GBP/USD remains in a well-respected downtrend
  • BOE’s Haskel reminded markets that the UK labor market remains tight
  • This was perhaps modestly more hawkish than some recent BoE comments
  • Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Pound Sterling Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound is higher against the United States Dollar in Europe on Tuesday, although the overall downtrend endures, rooted in diverging monetary policy expectations.

Earlier in the session Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said that inflation will be impacted by labor-market tightness, and that that tightness has been falling rather slowly. This reminder that inflation can be hard to beat contrasted somewhat with the more ‘dovish’ commentary from other BOE officials in the recent past and might explain why sterling’s fall has slowed.

However, the backdrop remains one in which UK interest-rate cut forecasts have been brought forward, even as the resilience of the US economy has seen them pushed back appreciably there. Recall that, when 2024 got under way, the smart money was on the Federal Reserve starting to reduce interest rates in March. Well March has come and gone with no sign whatever of lower borrowing costs.

Sterling was once a clear outlier as British inflation remained stubbornly higher than peer economies’. However, things have changed and now the market is pretty sure the BOE will start to cut interest rates in August.

This shift in views is not limited to Sterling, but it’s clear to see why this is not an environment for bulls. That’s why GBP/USD is back down to levels not seen since last November.

The rest of this week offers very little important scheduled data from the UK. In any case there’s little more important data release in the entire global round these days then the US inflation print form the Personal Consumption and Expenditure series. That’s due on Friday and will likely dictate GBP/USD trade at least in the short term.

Expect narrow daily ranges until the markets have seen this.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

A graph with lines and numbers Description automatically generated with medium confidence

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The parallel downtrend channel from March 7 has been remarkably well respected, at least on a daily closing basis, but is clearly now facing a stern challenge to its lower boundary.

At face value a daily close below it looks like bad news for GBP bulls. They’re going to have to raise their game to stop it given that it currently offers support at 1.2399.

Should that boundary give way, focus will be on retracement support at 1.20906, with November 13’s high of 1.22677 barring the way down to it.

Bulls’ first order of business is to defend that downtrend line. If they can, they’ll need to consolidate gains above psychological resistance at 1.24000 if they are going to retake that retracement level.

IG’s own sentiment data suggests the bulls are in charge at current levels, with over 65% of traders coming to the market expecting gains. However, even if seen, these are likely to be mere consolidation within the broader downtrend

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -21% 31% -7%
Weekly -9% 10% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
Yen Alert: Suzuki Stresses Trilateral Support Ahead of Golden Week
Yen Alert: Suzuki Stresses Trilateral Support Ahead of Golden Week
2024-04-23 08:10:06
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis and Outlooks
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis and Outlooks
2024-04-22 17:00:30
EURUSD Steadies As Market Looks Ahead To Key US Inflation Numbers
EURUSD Steadies As Market Looks Ahead To Key US Inflation Numbers
2024-04-22 13:30:36
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 23, 2024