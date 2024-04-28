Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks

Markets Week Ahead - W/C April 29th - FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks

You can download our Q2 US Dollar Technical and Fundamental Forecasts for free below

Recommended by Nick Cawley Get Your Free USD Forecast Get My Guide

FOMC and NFPs will drive the US dollar next week.

Apple and Amazon are the next Mag 7s to report.

USD/JPY pushing further into the danger zone.

Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders

It was a risk-on week for most markets as hostilities between Israel and Iran took a back seat for the Passover holiday. Iran’s recent drone attack on Israel now seems in the rearview mirror although with Israel still talking about further retribution, the current calm may not last for too much longer. The daily VIX chart highlights last week’s risk-on sentiment with the Friday 19th multi-month high of 21.36 sold off heavily. The VIX ended the week at 15.03.

VIX Daily Chart

Next week’s economic calendar includes Euro Area and German GDP and inflation releases, US ISM reports, the monthly US Jobs Report, and the latest FOMC monetary policy decision. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and is now unlikely to cut borrowing costs until Q4 as inflation remains elevated and sticky. At the end of 2023, markets were pricing in around 170 basis points of cuts this year, the current pricing shows just 31 basis points.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Recommended by Nick Cawley Introduction to Forex News Trading Get My Guide

The tech reporting season is in full flow and next week sees both Amazon and Apple open their books. Last week’s reports produced some volatile price action. Tesla missed expectations and its share price rallied 10%+, Meta beat forecast but slumped by over 12%, Amazon jumped by 10% while the world’s largest company, Microsoft, added nearly 3%. Along with Amazon and Apple, other notable companies releasing their earnings include AMC, Pfizer, Moderna, Block and Coinbase.

You can see all company earnings dates on the DailyFX Earnings Calendar

The Japanese Yen continues to weaken and is trading at uncomfortable levels for the Bank of Japan and a host of other central banks. It is very likely that the current level around 158.30 will soon push the MoF and BoJ into action to strengthen their currency. Friday’s sharp rally could be reversed before 160 becomes a reality next week.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

The FTSE is up over 5% since April 19th, driven higher by a weak Sterling, increased M&A activity, and a general re-rating of the index. With all three drivers unlikely to change over the coming weeks, the UK 100 is set to push higher.

Learn how to trade USD/JPY like a pro with our free guide:

Recommended by Nick Cawley How to Trade USD/JPY Get My Guide

Chart of the Week – FTSE 100

All Charts using TradingView

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c April 29th

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Perks Up, Downtrend Still Dominant.

The British Pound heads into what promises to be a fascinating new trading week in stronger form against the United States Dollar.

Euro Weekly Forecast – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Fundamental, Technical and Sentiment Analysis

The Euro is drifting lower going into the weekly close. Next week, economic data and events may see EUR/USD and EUR/GBP resistance and/or support levels tested again.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bullish Drivers Dissipate

Gold rose last week but the size of the recent gains have tapered off as risk sentiment recovered. Will elevated rates weigh on gold or will growth concerns provide support?

US Dollar Forecast: Focus Shifts from Risk Rally to the Fed, NFP

US PCE data provided the catalyst to help the dollar end the week flat. Will concerns around re-accelerating inflation emerge in the FOMC statement, buoying USD?