 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bullish Drivers Dissipate
2024-04-27 22:10:34
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
2024-04-26 07:51:09
More View More
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks

Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Markets Week Ahead - W/C April 29th - FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks

You can download our Q2 US Dollar Technical and Fundamental Forecasts for free below

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide
  • FOMC and NFPs will drive the US dollar next week.
  • Apple and Amazon are the next Mag 7s to report.
  • USD/JPY pushing further into the danger zone.

Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders

It was a risk-on week for most markets as hostilities between Israel and Iran took a back seat for the Passover holiday. Iran’s recent drone attack on Israel now seems in the rearview mirror although with Israel still talking about further retribution, the current calm may not last for too much longer. The daily VIX chart highlights last week’s risk-on sentiment with the Friday 19th multi-month high of 21.36 sold off heavily. The VIX ended the week at 15.03.

VIX Daily Chart

image1.png

Next week’s economic calendar includes Euro Area and German GDP and inflation releases, US ISM reports, the monthly US Jobs Report, and the latest FOMC monetary policy decision. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and is now unlikely to cut borrowing costs until Q4 as inflation remains elevated and sticky. At the end of 2023, markets were pricing in around 170 basis points of cuts this year, the current pricing shows just 31 basis points.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

image2.png

The tech reporting season is in full flow and next week sees both Amazon and Apple open their books. Last week’s reports produced some volatile price action. Tesla missed expectations and its share price rallied 10%+, Meta beat forecast but slumped by over 12%, Amazon jumped by 10% while the world’s largest company, Microsoft, added nearly 3%. Along with Amazon and Apple, other notable companies releasing their earnings include AMC, Pfizer, Moderna, Block and Coinbase.

You can see all company earnings dates on the DailyFX Earnings Calendar

The Japanese Yen continues to weaken and is trading at uncomfortable levels for the Bank of Japan and a host of other central banks. It is very likely that the current level around 158.30 will soon push the MoF and BoJ into action to strengthen their currency. Friday’s sharp rally could be reversed before 160 becomes a reality next week.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image3.png

The FTSE is up over 5% since April 19th, driven higher by a weak Sterling, increased M&A activity, and a general re-rating of the index. With all three drivers unlikely to change over the coming weeks, the UK 100 is set to push higher.

Learn how to trade USD/JPY like a pro with our free guide:

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Chart of the Week – FTSE 100

image4.png

All Charts using TradingView

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c April 29th

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Perks Up, Downtrend Still Dominant.

The British Pound heads into what promises to be a fascinating new trading week in stronger form against the United States Dollar.

Euro Weekly Forecast – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Fundamental, Technical and Sentiment Analysis

The Euro is drifting lower going into the weekly close. Next week, economic data and events may see EUR/USD and EUR/GBP resistance and/or support levels tested again.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bullish Drivers Dissipate

Gold rose last week but the size of the recent gains have tapered off as risk sentiment recovered. Will elevated rates weigh on gold or will growth concerns provide support?

US Dollar Forecast: Focus Shifts from Risk Rally to the Fed, NFP

US PCE data provided the catalyst to help the dollar end the week flat. Will concerns around re-accelerating inflation emerge in the FOMC statement, buoying USD?

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
2024-04-26 13:06:52
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
2024-04-26 07:51:09
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seek Directional Cue
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seek Directional Cue
2024-04-25 17:00:09
US Q1 GDP Misses Forecasts, PCE Beats Estimates, US Dollar Moves Higher
US Q1 GDP Misses Forecasts, PCE Beats Estimates, US Dollar Moves Higher
2024-04-25 13:04:57
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024