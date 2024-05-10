FTSE 100 joined by DAX 40 in setting new record high while S&P 500 also rallies

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD – Technical Analysis and Price Outlook
2024-05-10 00:35:00
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Update: Can Precious Metals Maintain the Bid in the Coming Week?
2024-05-10 08:12:17
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Growth Surges, Sterling Underpinned, FTSE 100 Prints a Fresh High
2024-05-10 10:00:46
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD – Technical Analysis and Price Outlook
2024-05-10 00:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD – Technical Analysis and Price Outlook
2024-05-10 00:35:00
Japanese Yen Weakens Again Despite Clear Chance of Further Intervention
2024-05-09 14:00:40
More View More
FTSE 100 joined by DAX 40 in setting new record high while S&P 500 also rallies

FTSE 100 joined by DAX 40 in setting new record high while S&P 500 also rallies

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

Download our complimentary Q2 Equities Forecasts​

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 has so far seen six straight days of record highs

​The FTSE 100 has so far seen six straight days of gains with each making a new record high and may see a seventh on Friday as the UK exits its 2023 recession with better-than-expected 0.6% quarter-over-quarter GDP growth.

​The psychological 8,500 mark represents the next upside target while the April-to-May uptrend line at 8,362 underpins.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 trades in new record highs

​The DAX 40 has so far seen six consecutive days of gains which have taken it to a new record high on Friday morning with the 19,000 region being targeted.

​Minor support can be spotted at the previous record high made in April at 18,636.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -1% -1%
Weekly -30% 34% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 trades in one-month highs

​The S&P 500’s 4% rally from its early May low has taken it above the 5,200 mark, close to the 10 April high at 5,234. Above it lies the April record high at 5,274.

​Potential slips may encounter support at the 5,200 mark, hit on Tuesday, and at Wednesday’s 5,164 low.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
Dax Moves Higher, Nasdaq 100 quiet, while Hang Seng Roars to New 2024 high
Dax Moves Higher, Nasdaq 100 quiet, while Hang Seng Roars to New 2024 high
2024-05-02 10:00:38
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 10, 2024