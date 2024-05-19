 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2024
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-19 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 17, 2024
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2024
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 17, 2024
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 17, 2024
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-19 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 17, 2024
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
2024-05-17 09:00:10
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Most Read: USD/JPY Trade Setup: Awaiting Support Breakdown to Validate Bearish Outlook

Last week, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, experienced a sharp decline as softer-than-expected consumer price index figures reignited optimism that the disinflationary trend, which began in late 2023 but stalled earlier this year, has resumed.

Encouraging data on the inflation front fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might ease its monetary policy sooner than anticipated, perhaps in the fall, propelling the euro and British pound to multi-month highs against the greenback. Precious metals also shone, with gold nearing its all-time high and silver reaching its strongest level since 2013.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week presents a relatively light economic calendar, with the FOMC minutes and May S&P Global PMI results being the primary highlights. This muted schedule suggests that recent market moves may consolidate as investors await more significant catalysts.

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Will Inflation Data Bring Sterling Down to Earth?

GBP/USD has gained on U.S. dollar weakness and doubts that the Bank of England will cut rates soon.

Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the euro

The week ahead is notable for its lack of ‘high impact’ economic data and events. With this being the case, lower ensuing volatility tends to favor higher yielding currencies.

Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Gold Bid on Dollar Drop, ‘Silver Squeeze’ Returns

Precious metals are looking positive after softer CPI data shifted the focus to Fed rate cuts and silver surged on what appears to be a return of ‘meme stock’ mania.

USD/JPY Trade Setup: Awaiting Support Breakdown to Validate Bearish Outlook

This article analyzes a possible short setup in USD/JPY, examining key technical levels whose invalidation could create compelling opportunities for breakout and breakdown strategies.

US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD

The article examines the short-term outlook for the U.S. dollar, honing in on two key FX pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The piece also provides analysis on recent price action dynamics and fundamental drivers.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

