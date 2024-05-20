Aussie, Kiwi Dollar Outlook: AUD, NZD Price Setups Ahead of the RBNZ

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Struggles With $1.09 Cap But Finds Support in Risk Appetite
2024-05-20 11:00:06
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-19 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
2024-05-17 09:00:10
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
More View More
Aussie, Kiwi Dollar Outlook: AUD, NZD Price Setups Ahead of the RBNZ

Aussie, Kiwi Dollar Outlook: AUD, NZD Price Setups Ahead of the RBNZ

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Aussie Dollar (AUD/USD, AUD/NZD) Analysis

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Aussie Dollar in Focus Ahead of RBA Minutes as Risk Assets March on

The Aussie dollar holds around the pre-pandemic low of 0.6680 as the impressive bullish continuation unfolds. The bullish pennant, which developed from early to mid-May, revealed a strong bullish continuation which was largely influenced by the move lower in US inflation.

Price action holds at elevated levels after intra-day pullbacks were repelled before testing the 0.6644 level that previously capped higher prices. In a week where that sees a notable drop-off in the number of ‘high importance’ data, volatility may wane and the US dollar may stand to benefit from a gradual recovery. Conditions of lower volatility tend to see a move towards higher yielding currencies, something that could see the US and Kiwi dollars find some respite.

Holding above 0.6680 keeps the door open to a bullish advance while a break below 0.6644 places the recent bullish momentum into question.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

RBNZ Highly Unlikely to Move on Rates as Inflation Remains Above Target

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is all but certain to maintain interest rates at a 15-year high in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with markets pricing in less than 4% change we’ll see a rate cut.

The bank is likely to require greater confidence that inflation is moving back towards the 1-3% range before deciding to cut interest rates and markets anticipate the first of such adjustments to take place in Q4. Inflation sits at 4% - a level that remains too high for the central bank to hint at looser financial conditions.

Implied RBNZ basis point moves per meeting

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

The AUD/NZD chart broadly presents an uptrend which has slowed down in the second quarter of the year. Negative divergence has appeared (lower highs on the RSI, whilst price action printed a higher high), suggesting a longer-term slowdown in momentum which may ultimately result in a reversal of the longer-term trend. It is also worth noting the potential forming of a head and shoulders pattern but remains far from completion.

However, on a shorter-term basis, price action reveals the potential for another leg higher. On Friday, prices hovered around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) where it appeared to launch a bid higher. Today, the pair is moving higher and the last three candles (including today) appear on track to form a morning star formation – potentially.

Should the bullish pattern emerge, the swing high of 1.1030 reemerges as the next level of resistance, followed by 1.1052 – the June 2023 swing high. The move will need to be reassessed in the event prices close below the 50 SMA or test 1.0885.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Main Risk Events this Week

There is a sizeable number of Fed speakers this week so things could get a little noisy in dollar crosses including AUD/USD. In addition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to make an appearance while the RBNZ rate decision and RBA minutes provide the main antipodean data for the week. On Friday, keep an eye on the final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report after the preliminary figures shocked markets.

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Struggles With $1.09 Cap But Finds Support in Risk Appetite
Euro Struggles With $1.09 Cap But Finds Support in Risk Appetite
2024-05-20 11:00:06
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-19 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
2024-05-17 09:00:10
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
AUD/NZD
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: May 20, 2024