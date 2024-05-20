Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Struggles With $1.09 Cap But Finds Support in Risk Appetite
2024-05-20 11:00:06
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains
2024-05-16 12:30:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, while Hang Seng Rockets Higher
2024-05-14 11:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs
2024-05-20 14:55:23
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: Quiet Week May Signal Deeper Slide Ahead - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-19 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses
2024-05-17 09:00:10
Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?
2024-05-16 23:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs

Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis:

  • Gold pulls back from new all-time high as Fed speakers spoil the rally
  • ‘Higher for longer’ stance from prominent Fed speakers trims rate cut bets
  • Silver retreats from the yearly high at the start of the week
  • Gold market trading involves a thorough understanding of the fundamental factors that determine gold prices like demand and supply, as well as the effect of geopolitical tensions and war. Find out how to trade the safe haven metal by reading our comprehensive guide:
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Pulls Back from New All-time High as Fed Speakers Spoil the Rally

Gold achieved another new milestone, trading above the prior all-time high of $2431, but immediately withdrew back beneath the prior high as Fed speakers warned that rate cuts are still some way down the road from here.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic recounted the hot inflationary pressures of Q1 reiterating that there is still some work to do, but ultimately he sees inflation continuing to ease into 2025. Governor Michael Barr drove home the same points while Governor Philip Jefferson commented that the softer inflation print in April is encouraging. In summary, the tone reflected a preference to keep interest rates elevated until the committee can comfortably say the general level of prices is heading back to the target.

Markets have stepped back from fully pricing in two rate cuts this year and have shifted from a likely September cut to a November cut. Keep in mind the Fed tends not to change policy during a presidential election so effectively, the FOMC will have to look at September and December or 2025.

Market Implied Rate Cuts (in Basis Points) for the Remaining Meetings in 2024

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

A lesser chance of rate cuts tends to support the dollar and the small move higher in the dollar and yields sees the precious metals retreat from their intra-day highs. Higher yields makes the non-interest bearing metal less attractive and can see flows shit out of gold. Gold however, is experiencing a phenomenal bull run and it would take a real resurgence in inflation to see sharper moves lower over the coming days and weeks.

The 161.8% Fib level at $2360 marks the next level of support, followed by the upper trendline (former resistance, now support) of the former channel.

Gold Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Discover the power of crowd mentality. Download our free sentiment guide to decipher how shifts in gold's positioning can act as key indicators for upcoming price movements.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -8% 4%
Weekly -9% 8% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Silver Retreats from the Yearly High at the Start of the Week

Silver on the other hand, appears to be benefitting both as a precious metal and industrial metal. Silver is a less well-known component within the clean energy transition, used most notably in solar panels.

Silver traded to an 11 year high earlier in the session only to pullback intra-day, trading flat at the time of writing. The immediate level of support appears at the psychological $30 mark which coincides with the top of the 2020- 2021 ascent from which the orange Fibonacci levels are drawn.

Silver Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
2024-05-16 08:20:17
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold Prices Bid Despite Hot PPI, Inflation Data Next - What Now for XAU/USD?
Gold Prices Bid Despite Hot PPI, Inflation Data Next - What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-05-14 18:00:00
Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases
Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases
2024-05-13 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: May 20, 2024