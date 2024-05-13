Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD – Sentiment Analysis and Market Outlook
2024-05-13 16:30:00
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases
2024-05-13 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI
2024-05-12 17:00:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Sticks To Range Before UK Labor Stats, Powell and US Inflation
2024-05-13 13:00:10
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD – Sentiment Analysis and Market Outlook
2024-05-13 16:30:00
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
More View More
Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases

Gold and Silver Back Away from Key Resistance as Bullish Momentum Eases

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold, Silver Analysis

  • Gold starts the week on the back foot with the US CPI the main focus
  • Silver respects zone of resistance ahead of US CPI
  • Gold market trading involves a thorough understanding of the fundamental factors that determine gold prices like demand and supply, as well as the effect of geopolitical tensions and war. Find out how to trade the safe haven metal by reading our comprehensive guide:
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold volatility, measured by the Gold Volatility Index (GVZ) shot up ahead of last weekend but has eased lower to start the week. It could be argued that markets priced in a bit of caution as the Israel Defence Force advanced into Rafah, resulting in a late bid in precious metals.

30-day implied volatility revealed a lift higher and still remains relatively elevated. Current levels, however, fall some way short of the panic which ensued when US regional banks got into trouble back in March 2023.

Gold Volatility (GVZ) Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold Starts the Week on the Back Foot with US CPI the Main Focus

Gold has witnessed a noticeable drop on the first trading day of the week – which isn’t all that surprising seeing that US CPI is due on Wednesday and Jerome Powell speaks on Tuesday. The precious metal appears to have tagged trendline resistance before pulling lower at the end of last week and continuing in that vein on Monday.

Since the recent all-time high, gold has largely pulled back as traders and investors weigh their next moves. US Data has softened, particularly the jobs market as NFP missed the estimate and last week’s initial jobless claims printed notably higher than prior figures. This provides a more dovish view of the dollar as upside potential appears limited in the event inflation eased in April. A lower dollar tends to support gold prices but gold has risen and declined in line with the dollar – in contrast to the usual inverse relationship observed between the two.

Should bears bring down gold prices from here, $2,319.50 presents the immediate level of support, followed by the swing low at $2,277. Upside targets appear at the resistance zone around $2,360 and trendline resistance.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -7% 4%
Weekly 6% -2% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Silver Respects Zone of Resistance Ahead of US CPI

Silver, like gold, has enjoyed a longer-term bullish move and has also failed to retest the recent high. $28.40 proved to be a challenge for the most recent bullish advance as price action approached the zone late last week only to drop back beneath it. The zone emerged during the years of 2020 to 2021, where a consistent rejection of higher prices could be seen in the broader area.

The next level of significance to the downside emerges at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement ($27.41), followed by the swing low at $26.00. The RSI also appears to have rounded, heading lower for now. Upside targets would require a new catalyst and US inflation may help it get there but early estimates assume cost pressures will show further signs of easing in April, which may weigh on the precious metal. Resistance remains at $28.40 with the all-time high of $29.80 requiring a substantial influence to tag the significant level.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
2024-05-07 08:01:49
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Correction May Extend Further Before Turnaround
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Correction May Extend Further Before Turnaround
2024-05-04 18:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
2024-05-01 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 13, 2024