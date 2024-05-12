Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-10 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI
2024-05-12 17:00:35
Gold, Silver Update: Can Precious Metals Maintain the Bid in the Coming Week?
2024-05-10 08:12:17
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-10 15:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-10 15:45:00
More View More
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page
  • US Dollar meanders ahead of vital US inflation print
  • Gold (XAU/USD) attempts bullish continuation as the IDF pushes into Rafah
  • Sterling to be driven by labour market data and Fed speak, with the Euro eying sentiment data as well as US-linked data and speeches
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

US Inflation Data and Fed Comments Ought to Provide Direction for USD

The US dollar traded in an indecisive manner last week, reacting to incoming data – most notably initial jobless claims on Thursday. US CPI data on Wednesday is likely to provide a directional catalyst unless figures print in line with the general consensus.

The chart below highlights the influence inflation data can have on interest rate expectations and ultimately the dollar, after the March CPI data worryingly exceeded expectations. The month on month core CPI data has been stubbornly hot at 0.4% for the last three readings and markets will be eager to see if this focus point can head to a preferable measure of 0.2% or lower.

The US has also experienced a softening in the labour market, first with a lower-than-expected NFP data and secondly, through higher-than-anticipated initial jobless claims. The weaker data places a temporary ceiling on USD upside, something that a hot CPI print is more than capable of rising above. However, if the market gives in to ‘recency bias’, lower CPI data may compound on the recent weaker jobs data, sending the dollar lower.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Prominent Fed members, including Jerome Powell, will provide their thoughts on Fed policy in the coming week. The effect on markets may be limited due to the fact there has not been an awful lot of data to sway opinions since the 1st of May Fed meeting.

Relevant Reading: Decoding Fedspeak: How Central Banker Comments Move Markets – Gold & US Dollar

For a complete overview of the U.S. dollar’s technical and fundamental outlook, request your complimentary Q2 trading forecast now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Attempts Bullish Continuation as the IDF Pushes into Rafah

Gold benefitted from a late push higher on Thursday and Friday to end the week higher. Gold had previously traded with a downward trajectory, pulling back from the all-time high. Trendline resistance proved too much to handle and the precious metal eased lower before the end of trade on Friday.

Gold is also likely to respond to the latest US inflation data as it tends to impact US Treasury yields, interest rate expectations and the greenback. Gold bulls will be hoping for softer CPI data to propel the metal higher and potentially test the all-time high.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c May 13th

US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

After poor performance earlier in the month, the U.S. dollar rebounded this week, supported by a moderate rise in bond yields. We could see a continuation of the greenback's upward movement if the upcoming US inflation report tops consensus estimates.

Gold Breaks Higher, Silver Rallies and Continues its Multi-Month Outperformance

After a period of consolidation, both gold and silver broke higher Thursday after weekly US jobless claims showed the labor market weakening.

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Caught Between Stronger Growth, Dovish BoE

News that recession was short and shallow will have pleased the bulls, but the Bank of England looks ready to cut rates next month if the data let it.

Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Holds up but US Data May Change the Outlook

The euro has avoided a sell-off, mainly due to the weakness of its peers. Next week the single currency will be tested after the highly anticipated US CPI data is released.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar’s Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-10 15:45:00
UK Growth Surges, Sterling Underpinned, FTSE 100 Prints a Fresh High
UK Growth Surges, Sterling Underpinned, FTSE 100 Prints a Fresh High
2024-05-10 10:00:46
Gold, Silver Update: Can Precious Metals Maintain the Bid in the Coming Week?
Gold, Silver Update: Can Precious Metals Maintain the Bid in the Coming Week?
2024-05-10 08:12:17
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: May 10, 2024