Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI

US Dollar meanders ahead of vital US inflation print

Gold (XAU/USD) attempts bullish continuation as the IDF pushes into Rafah

Sterling to be driven by labour market data and Fed speak, with the Euro eying sentiment data as well as US-linked data and speeches

US Inflation Data and Fed Comments Ought to Provide Direction for USD

The US dollar traded in an indecisive manner last week, reacting to incoming data – most notably initial jobless claims on Thursday. US CPI data on Wednesday is likely to provide a directional catalyst unless figures print in line with the general consensus.

The chart below highlights the influence inflation data can have on interest rate expectations and ultimately the dollar, after the March CPI data worryingly exceeded expectations. The month on month core CPI data has been stubbornly hot at 0.4% for the last three readings and markets will be eager to see if this focus point can head to a preferable measure of 0.2% or lower.

The US has also experienced a softening in the labour market, first with a lower-than-expected NFP data and secondly, through higher-than-anticipated initial jobless claims. The weaker data places a temporary ceiling on USD upside, something that a hot CPI print is more than capable of rising above. However, if the market gives in to ‘recency bias’, lower CPI data may compound on the recent weaker jobs data, sending the dollar lower.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Prominent Fed members, including Jerome Powell, will provide their thoughts on Fed policy in the coming week. The effect on markets may be limited due to the fact there has not been an awful lot of data to sway opinions since the 1st of May Fed meeting.

Gold (XAU/USD) Attempts Bullish Continuation as the IDF Pushes into Rafah

Gold benefitted from a late push higher on Thursday and Friday to end the week higher. Gold had previously traded with a downward trajectory, pulling back from the all-time high. Trendline resistance proved too much to handle and the precious metal eased lower before the end of trade on Friday.

Gold is also likely to respond to the latest US inflation data as it tends to impact US Treasury yields, interest rate expectations and the greenback. Gold bulls will be hoping for softer CPI data to propel the metal higher and potentially test the all-time high.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c May 13th

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX