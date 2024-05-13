FTSE 100, DAX 40 Trade in Record Highs with S&P 500 Less Than 1% Away from April Record Peak

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar's Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
2024-05-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-10 15:45:00
2024-05-10 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Sees Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Trim Gains and Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure
2024-05-09 10:00:13
2024-05-09 10:00:13
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
2024-05-07 10:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Ahead of US CPI
2024-05-12 17:00:35
2024-05-12 17:00:35
Gold, Silver Update: Can Precious Metals Maintain the Bid in the Coming Week?
2024-05-10 08:12:17
2024-05-10 08:12:17
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Sticks To Range Before UK Labor Stats, Powell and US Inflation
2024-05-13 13:00:10
2024-05-13 13:00:10
US Dollar's Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
2024-05-12 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar's Path Tied to Inflation Outlook; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-12 06:00:00
2024-05-12 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains Ahead of US CPI Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-05-10 15:45:00
2024-05-10 15:45:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 Trade in Record Highs with S&P 500 Less Than 1% Away from April Record Peak

FTSE 100, DAX 40 Trade in Record Highs with S&P 500 Less Than 1% Away from April Record Peak

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

What's on this page

Major Indices Technical Updates:

  • FTSE 100 continues bullish run, spurred on by trendline support
  • DAX trades just shy of the all-time high
  • S&P 500 within 1% of a retest of the all-time high
FTSE 100 Continues to Accumulate Record Highs

The FTSE 100 made a new record high each day over the past seven trading days as the UK exited its 2023 technical recession with the psychological 8,500 mark representing the next upside target. This will be the case while the April-to-May uptrend line at 8,404 underpins on a daily chart closing basis. This uptrend line is likely to be tested on Monday, though.

FTSE Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

DAX 40 Trades in Record Highs

The DAX 40 has so far risen on seven consecutive days and in doing so last week made a new record high whilst approaching the minor psychological 19,000 mark.

Minor support below Friday’s 18,712 low can be spotted at the previous record high, made in April at 18,636.

DAX Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

S&P 500 Trades Less Than 1% Away from its April Record High

The S&P 500’s 4% rally from its early May low has taken it marginally above its 10 April high at 5,234 on Friday, to 5,239 to be precise. Above it lies the April record high at 5,274. Potential slips may encounter support at the 5,200 mark, hit on Tuesday, and at Wednesday’s 5,164 low.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, prepared by Axel Rudolph

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

