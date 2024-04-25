Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Risk Sentiment Remains Positive: Gold, VIX, Tesla Latest Outlooks
2024-04-24 07:47:49
Gold’s Surge Halted as Risk Appetite Returns, US Economic Data in Focus
2024-04-23 11:30:40
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaches ‘Line in the Sand’ Ahead of BoJ Meeting
2024-04-25 08:10:18
Japanese Yen Lower Again, USDJPY Market Weighs Intervention Chances
2024-04-24 13:00:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally

Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Hang Seng Analysis, and Charts

Nasdaq 100 rally torpedoed by Meta earnings

​The index reversed course yesterday, giving back most of the gains made on Tuesday, as earnings from Meta soured sentiment. ​The price remains well above last week’s low for the time being, but with more earnings from Big Tech due in the coming week, further upward progress may be difficult. So long as the price holds above last week’s low at 16,970 then a bounce may yet materialise. A close back above 17,700 would help to bolster the bullish view.

​Alternately, a close back below 16,970 will bring the late 2021 high at 16,630 into play, and then on down to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

Download our Complimentary Q2 Equities Technical and Fundamental Forecasts Below

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 stumbles on tech earnings

​This index also took a knock on Wednesday, though it continues to look like it has created a higher low.​A pushback above the week's highs so far at 5093 would mark a bullish development, open the way to the 50-day SMA, and then on to the highs from late March at 5274.

​Sellers will want to see a reversal back below the 100-day SMA and below last week’s low at 4925 to provide a more bearish view.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Download our latest S&P 500 Sentiment Report that shows daily and weekly changes in trader positioning

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -5% -1%
Weekly 2% -8% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Hang Seng surges through key level

​This index has seen an impressive bounce from the lows of mid-April, which has carried it above 17,000 and the 200-day SMA. It has also succeeded in closing above the latter, for the first time since July.​If the price can manage a close above 17,200, then this will be a significant development. 17,200 was the high from early January, and also the peak of March and April, as well as being support from early November.​Further gains target the November 2023 high around 18,300.

A reversal back below the 200-day SMA would be needed to put more of a dent in the bullish view.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data
Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data
2024-04-25 13:00:00
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Gingerly Regain Lost Ground on Middle East De-escalation Hopes
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Gingerly Regain Lost Ground on Middle East De-escalation Hopes
2024-04-22 10:00:05
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024