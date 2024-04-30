Dow and Nasdaq 100 rise but Nikkei 225 hits a speed bump

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow back above 100-day moving average

​The index continues to recover from last week’s low and managed to move above Friday’s high in Monday’s trading. ​Additional gains target last week’s high around 38,600, and then on to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 38,780. Beyond this lies 39,000, and then to the March highs at 40,000.

​Sellers will need a close below Friday’s low at 37,750 to suggest a retest of the April low.

DowJones Daily Chart

​ ​Nasdaq 100 hits a two-week high

​This index continues to rally despite the ups and downs of Big Tech’s moment in the earnings season spotlight. ​The price action continues to lean bullish, with a fresh high on Monday maintaining the bounce from the low of mid-April. Additional gains above 17,800 open the way to the 50-day SMA and then on to the highs of March and April around 18,350.

​Sellers will need a close back below 17,300 to suggest another retest of the 17,000 lows of mid-month.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 struggles on yen volatility

​A resurgent yen has hit the Nikkei 225, knocking it back from its highs of the session on Monday. ​While the bounce from the lows of April around 37,000 is still intact, buyers will need a revival above 38,300 to put them back in charge.

​A close back below the 100-day SMA (currently 38,031), might raise the prospect of a renewed pushback to 37,000.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart